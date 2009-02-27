[May 30, 2023] New MedCerts Partnership Expands University of Maryland Global Campus's Healthcare Programming

MedCerts, the innovation leader in online career training in allied health and information technology and a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), an education company that provides online and blended education programs, announced a new partnership with University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) that expands its non-credit catalogue to include healthcare and IT programs. Eight MedCerts programs for high-demand certifications and career opportunities will be offered through UMGC including: Surgical Technologist, Sterile Processing Technician, Phlebotomy Technician, Pharmacy Technician Professional, Medical Assistant, Cloud Technology Professional, Cloud Computing, and AWS Solutions Architect Associate. According to a recent report, the U.. will face a shortage of more than 600,000 healthcare professionals by 2025. This new partnership addresses the nation's healthcare needs and creates opportunities for students looking to get into the field.



"We are dedicated to creating new learning paths for our students," said Blakely Pomietto, senior vice president and chief academic officer at UMGC. "Partnering with MedCerts gives our students access to programs that can lead to certifications and careers in high-demand positions in the medical field that are desperately needed in Maryland and around the country." Enrollment in these MedCerts programs will be offered through UMGC's Workforce Forward platform. Additionally, businesses can purchase these programs in bulk from the Workforce Forward platform to give their employees the opportunity to enhance their skills and remain competitive in the workplace.

"MedCerts understands the challenges of continuing education and is dedicated to fostering success in an online environment," Craig Sprinkle, CEO of MedCerts, said. "We are aligned with the goals of UMGC's Workforce Forward platform and are thrilled to be supporting the expansion of their program." As a leader in online healthcare, MedCerts has helped more than 60,000 students earn credentials and start new careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. MedCerts has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes. About MedCerts MedCerts is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers, and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through experiential learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed more than 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 60,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with more than 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations have MedCerts-trained employees on staff. For more information, visit medcerts.com About University of Maryland Global Campus University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland. For more information, visit umgc.edu. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005102/en/

