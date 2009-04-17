[May 25, 2023] New Software Enables Companies to Maximize Dataset Customization and Privacy

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral , leaders in data privacy automation, today launched a new software suite that gives teams working with sensitive healthcare and non-healthcare data the unprecedented ability to understand the future effects of privacy processing on a dataset prior to processing completion. “Previously, compliantly customizing datasets was an iterative process that was laborious and time consuming but now teams are able to ‘see around the corner’ to understand how to deal with privacy challenges relevant to their datasets and make changes in-flight,” said Shubh Sinha, co-founder and CEO, Integral. “This creates the right dataset faster and enriches downstream business analytics performed by our customers and partners.” The Integral platform automates the privacy certification of datasets to comply with regulations like HIPAA , for example, in the healthcare industry. With the Privacy Simulation Suite, teams can proactively assign preferences for variables, rows, and columns that need to remain in the dataset and the privacy processing will dynamically adjust to accommodate these preferences. The suite will also output metrics on data health so companies know what is in their data and how privacy processing will affect it. This helps ensure that users optimize both privacy and data utility. “Our customers and partners are collaborating to create datasets that match their business goals under tight deadlines,” said Sinha. “With our first release, we facilitated this collaboration with a custom project management suite and a privacy engine that has scaled to billions of records. Now, customers want to be proactive in creating their datasets – seeing what privacy problems exist with their data and what is in their data ahead of time, so they can make business decisions quickly. We’re enabling just that with this new launch.” Integral directly integrates with data storage systems such as AWS (Amazon Web Services) or GCP (Google Cloud Platform), continuously runs a set of privacy assessments, and easily enables users to resolve privacy violations through an easy-to-use interface. Integral powers real-time compliance so companies can work with data safely and more quickly than they ever have before. The Integral Platform consists of collaboration tools so companis can efficiently manage their data partners, automated documentation generation for easy history tracking, and a robust privacy engine to customize and remediate data.



Integral is backed by experts in healthcare and tech. The pre-seed round funding was led by Virtue Ventures and joined by Caffeinated Capital , GreatPoint Ventures , Array Ventures , LiveRamp Ventures , as well as angel investors Joel Jewitt , co-founder and vice president at LiveRamp, Michel Tricot , co-founder and CEO at Airbyte, Sam Whitaker , founder and CEO at Mural Health, Abhishek Chandra , co-founder and CEO at Recora Health, Andrew Arruda , co-founder and CEO at Flexpa, and others. Advisors to the company are Jason Brenner , regional vice president for healthcare and life sciences at LiveRamp and Dr. Bradley Malin , vice chair for research and professor of biomedical informatics at Vanderbilt University. To learn more about the Privacy Simulation Suite, contact Integral to request a demo .

About Integral

Integral was founded in 2022 by Shubh Sinha and John Kuhn when they saw a lack of information communication between systems in healthcare, during the height of the pandemic. Integral enables organizations to create compliant datasets for analysis, sharing, machine learning, and more. By making data compliant throughout the ecosystem, Integral is building the data enablement layer to automate data compliance. Integral is based in San Francisco and is backed by Virtue Ventures along with Caffeinated Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, Array Ventures, LiveRamp Ventures and several angel investors. To learn more visit https://useintegral.com . Media Contact

Joe Eckert for Integral

[email protected]



