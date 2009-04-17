[May 25, 2023] New CRL Web-Based Shower Design Estimating Software Makes Design and Ordering Easier, Faster, More Accurate

Designed to improve the ease, efficiency, and accuracy with which customers design shower enclosures and order CRL products online, CRL has launched its new browser-based Showers Online® estimating software. With an internet connection and cell phone or tablet, customers can design, quote, and order more easily than ever before, right from the job site. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005273/en/ Showers Online estimating software from CRL improves the ease, efficiency, and accuracy with which contractors design shower enclosures and order CRL products online. The new browser-based software eliminates the time-consuming process of manually calculating shower enclosure glass sizes, gaps, hardware locations, and tolerances, and even provides a completeparts list. (Photo: Business Wire)



The Showers Online software eliminates the time-consuming process of manually calculating shower enclosure glass sizes, gaps, hardware locations, and tolerances. Simply input field measurements, and CRL's shower design software will calculate final glass sizes, door hinge and handle locations, miters, and more.

CRL has also expanded its library of design styles available through Showers Online to more than 200 shower door design options, providing the industry's most expansive gallery of enclosure designs. Quotes and complete lists of materials created on Showers Online can also be shared with clients. "We are constantly assessing ways in which we can make customers more productive," stated Steve Whitcomb, Senior VP of Sales and Operations at CRL. "The new web-based Showers Online custom shower design software will improve efficiencies during the quote creation and ordering processes." Additional features: Easy to use and learn, including the ability to enter and change dimensions of showers and cut-outs directly on drawings

Supports popular browsers - Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge

3D, color drawings rendered on devices in real-time

Full support for designing pivoting, sliding, and bi-folding shower doors

Produces quotes in the field during client consultations

Ensures structural integrity of shower enclosures

Provides glass sizes and a complete parts list

Access to more than 200 templates or create a custom enclosure For more information, please visit Showers Online. About CRL CRL is the industry's leading, full-service provider of architectural metals, glass fittings and professional-grade glazing supplies. The company leverages more than 50 years of experience and a track record of industry firsts to offer a one-stop-shop with a breadth of innovative product choices, reliable service to help customers complete more projects on time and on budget, and expert support from customization to quote to completion. With manufacturing facilities, and sales, marketing, and service support in the United States, as well as dedicated sales and service centers in Canada, Europe, Australia, and the UK, CRL focuses on expanding opportunities for all to turn bold architectural visions into real world experiences. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005273/en/

