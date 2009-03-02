[May 24, 2023] ExtraHop Empowers Organizations with Enhanced Visibility into AI Usage for Unparalleled Data Protection

TMCnet News ExtraHop, a player in the realm of cloud-native network detection and response (NDR), has unveiled a groundbreaking capability that promises to provide organizations with valuable insights into employees' utilization of AI as a Service (AIaaS) and generative AI tools, including the well-known OpenAI ChatGPT.



This revolutionary offering equips organizations with a comprehensive understanding of their risk exposure, enabling them to assess whether these tools are being employed in accordance with AI policies and guidelines. As generative AI and AIaaS gain traction within enterprise environments, C-level executives have grown increasingly concerned about the potential sharing of proprietary data and other sensitive information with these services. While AIaaS undeniably offers productivity enhancements across various industries, organizations must have the ability to monitor and audit employee usage to safeguard against inadvertent exposure of confidential data.

Chris Kissel, Research Vice President of Security Products at IDC (News - Alert), highlights the risks faced by organizations using AIaaS solutions, emphasizing the potential loss of intellectual property (IP) and customer data. Kissel commends ExtraHop (News - Alert) for its efforts to address this critical concern by empowering customers with a mechanism to assess compliance and prevent IP loss. Leveraging its extensive background in network intelligence, ExtraHop provides unparalleled visibility into the flow of data pertaining to generative AI, thus offering a robust solution for enterprises. In response to the growing need to evaluate the vulnerability of sensitive data, ExtraHop delivers to its customers the ability to gain visibility into the devices and users on their networks that connect to external AIaaS domains. Additionally, it enables organizations to ascertain the volume of data shared with these services and, in certain cases, even identify the specific types of data and individual files being exchanged. Acknowledging the concerns expressed by customers regarding the transmission of proprietary data and other sensitive information to AI services, ExtraHop CEO Patrick Dennis underscores the significance of the newly introduced capability. Dennis asserts that, until now, no effective means existed to assess the scale of this problem. In the face of the burgeoning adoption of AIaaS, it becomes paramount to provide customers with the necessary tools to monitor network activities, data sharing, and potential risks. ExtraHop's objective with this innovative offering is to enable organizations to leverage the extensive advantages of generative AI while maintaining robust data protection measures. ExtraHop has emerged as a force in the field of cloud-native network detection and response. The company's mission revolves around transforming the way organizations secure and optimize their digital operations. With a focus on delivering superior network visibility and actionable insights, ExtraHop empowers its customers to proactively identify and address potential threats and performance issues across their complex infrastructures. ExtraHop's solutions leverage advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to provide real-time visibility and automated responses. By harnessing the power of the cloud, ExtraHop equips enterprises with the tools to extract valuable insights from their network traffic, thereby enhancing security, optimizing performance, and facilitating the adoption of modern technologies. Over the years, ExtraHop has garnered recognition and accolades for its groundbreaking contributions to the industry. The company's commitment to innovation and its ability to address critical challenges faced by enterprises have solidified its position as a trusted and reliable partner for organizations across various sectors. The introduction of ExtraHop's latest capability marks a significant advancement in the realm of network security. With the proliferation of generative AI and AIaaS, organizations face a pressing need to gain granular visibility into their network activities and data exchanges. The ability to monitor and audit employee usage of these tools becomes paramount to prevent the inadvertent leakage of sensitive information and protect valuable intellectual property. ExtraHop's innovative offering fills a gap in the market by equipping organizations with the necessary tools to assess their risk exposure and ensure compliance with AI policies. By shining a light on employees' interaction with AIaaS and generative AI tools, ExtraHop provides organizations with the means to evaluate data sharing practices, detect anomalies, and take proactive measures to mitigate potential risks. Furthermore, ExtraHop's expertise in network intelligence grants customers unparalleled visibility into the intricate flow of data related to generative AI. This comprehensive understanding empowers enterprises to make informed decisions, implement robust security measures, and maximize the advantages offered by AIaaS without compromising data protection. In a landscape where data breaches and the unauthorized disclosure of confidential information have become an all-too-frequent occurrence, ExtraHop's cloud-native NDR capabilities offer a ray of hope. By leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, ExtraHop ensures that organizations can proactively identify and neutralize threats, protecting their critical assets from potential harm. As the digital landscape continues to evolve and the reliance on AI and cloud services grows, ExtraHop remains at the forefront of innovation, providing organizations with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of network security effectively.





