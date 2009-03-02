[May 24, 2023] New spear phishing report by Barracuda shows that 50% of organizations studied were victims of spear phishing in 2022

Barracuda Networks research finds 24% of organizations studied had at least one email account compromised through account takeover

On average, it takes nearly two days for organizations to detect an email security incident

Malicious actors send an average of 370 malicious emails from each compromised account CAMPBELL, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks Inc. (Barracuda), a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today published its 2023 spear-phishing trends report, which shows that 50% of organizations studied were victims of spear-phishing in 2022 — and 24% had at least one email account compromised through account takeover. The report presents propriety spear-phishing data and analysis, drawing on a data set that comprises 50 billion emails across 3.5 million mailboxes, including nearly 30 million spear-phishing emails. The report also features survey findings from Barracuda-commissioned research. The survey, conducted by independent researcher Vanson Bourne, questioned IT professionals from frontline to the most senior roles at 1,350 companies with 100 to 2,500 employees, across a range of industries in the U.S., EMEA, and APAC countries. Overall, the research shows that cybercriminals continue to barrage organizations with targeted email attacks, and many companies are struggling to keep up. While spear-phishing attacks are low-volume, they are widespread and highly successful compared to other types of email attacks. Spear phishing is widespread 50% of organizations analyzed were victims of spear phishing in 2022, and a typical organizations received 5 highly personalized spear-phishing emails per day.

50% of organizations analyzed were victims of spear phishing in 2022, and a typical organizations received 5 highly personalized spear-phishing emails per day. These attacks are highly successful: Spear-phishing attacks make up only 0.1% of all e-mail based attacks, according to Barracuda data, but they are responsible for 66% of all breaches.

Spear-phishing Organizations are feeling the impact: 55% of respondents that experienced a spear-phishing attack reported machines infected with malware or viruses; 49% reported having sensitive data stolen; 48% reported having stolen login credentials; and 39% reported direct monetary loss.

spear-phishing malware Threat detection and response remains a challenge: On average, organizations take nearly 100 hours to identify, respond to, and remediate a post-deliver email threat — 43 hours to detect the attack and 56 hours to respond and remediate after the attack is detected.

remediate remediate Remote work is increasing risks: Users at companies with more than a 50% remote workforce report higher levels of suspicious emails — 12 per day on average, compared to 9 per day for those with less than a 50% remote workforce.

Having more remote workers slows detection and response: Companies with more than a 50% remote workforce also reported that it takes longer to both detect and response to email security incidents — 55 hours to detect and 63 hours to response and mitigate, compared to an average of 36 hours and 51 hours respectively for organizations with fewer remote workers.



said Fleming Shi, CTO, Barracuda. "To help stay ahead of these highly effective attacks, businesses must invest in account takeover protection solutions with artificial intelligence capabilities. Such tools will have far greater efficacy than rule-based detection mechanisms. Improved efficacy in detection will help stop spear-phishing with reduced response needed during an attack." Resources:

Download the full report: https://www.barracuda.com/reports/spear-phishing-trends-2023

Read the blog post: http://cuda.co/blg052323

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit?barracuda.com.? Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Contact:

Anne Campbell

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

978-328-1642

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-spear-phishing-report-by-barracuda-shows-that-50-of-organizations-studied-were-victims-of-spear-phishing-in-2022-301832870.html SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]