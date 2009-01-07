[May 23, 2023] Doximity and MEDITECH Join Forces for Efficient Patient Communication

TMCnet News Doximity Inc., a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, has recently announced an integration with MEDITECH, an electronic health record (EHR) system. This integration aims to revolutionize the way medical professionals access patient records and virtually communicate with their patients, all from a single screen. The collaboration between Doximity and MEDITECH opens new possibilities for physicians, providing them with a seamless and efficient workflow that saves time and enhances patient care.



Convenience and efficiency are paramount in healthcare. Medical professionals often find themselves juggling multiple tasks simultaneously, and any opportunity to streamline their workflow is invaluable. With this new integration, doctors using MEDITECH's physician-facing native app, Expanse Now, can now launch a Doximity Dialer voice or video telehealth visit directly from the app. This means that accessing patient records and communicating with patients can be done with just a few clicks, eliminating the need to navigate through multiple systems and interfaces. The ability to initiate telehealth visits from a single screen is a game-changer for medical professionals. It not only saves time but also improves patient pick-up rates. With Doximity Dialer integrated into MEDITECH Expanse Now, physicians no longer have to manually look up patient phone numbers and dial them separately. Instead, they can set a custom caller ID and initiate voice or video calls with just a click, enabling a more efficient and seamless experience for both doctors and patients.

'At Doximity, we are committed to delivering solutions that help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients," said Jeff Tangney, the co-founder and CEO of Doximity. "Dialer's integration with MEDITECH Expanse Now simplifies clinical workflow and streamlines communications between medical professionals and their patients.' Tangney's words highlight the significance of this integration, emphasizing the positive impact it can have on the healthcare landscape. Doximity Dialer, the telehealth solution provided by Doximity, offers numerous features designed to enhance the virtual care experience. These include one-click voice and video visits, customizable Caller ID, device and language optimization, and a seamless transition between voice and video calls. Moreover, the solution is fully compliant with HIPAA, ensuring the security and privacy of protected health information during telehealth encounters. Hospitals and health systems across the country have already embraced Dialer to reduce no-show rates and expand their reach within their local communities. The collaboration between Doximity and MEDITECH is a milestone for both companies and the healthcare industry. The integration of Doximity Dialer with MEDITECH Expanse Now represents a synergy between two leading platforms, combining their strengths to provide medical professionals with a comprehensive solution for efficient patient care. This integration not only simplifies the clinical workflow but also enhances care coordination, ultimately allowing busy medical professionals to provide better, more timely care for their patients. Doximity has a history of providing innovative solutions for the medical community. It serves as a networking and communication hub, connecting physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals. Through its secure platform, medical professionals can collaborate, exchange knowledge, and access a wide range of resources tailored to their needs. Since its inception, Doximity has continually expanded its offerings, focusing on providing tools and services that empower medical professionals and enhance patient care. The integration with MEDITECH is another step forward in Doximity's mission to transform healthcare through technology. 'We are excited to collaborate with Doximity to enhance our telehealth capabilities for our customers," said Rebecca Lancaster, Director of Product Management and Strategy at MEDITECH. "The integration of Doximity Dialer with MEDITECH Expanse Now will help reduce friction for our users and ultimately increase efficiency in care coordination. We believe this integration will ultimately allow busy medical professionals to provide better, more timely care for their patients.' The integration between Doximity and MEDITECH signifies a significant advancement in telehealth capabilities, emphasizing the importance of seamless communication and easy access to patient records for medical professionals. By simplifying the clinical workflow and streamlining communications, this integration enables doctors to deliver better care while optimizing their time and resources. The ability to initiate telehealth visits directly from the MEDITECH Expanse Now app represents a leap forward in the healthcare industry, showcasing the potential for technology to transform the way healthcare is delivered.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]