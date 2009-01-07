[May 23, 2023] New Launchpad on the Block

LISBON, PORTUGAL, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies, launching a new token or project can present numerous challenges, particularly when it comes to securing traditional funding options. However, a groundbreaking solution has emerged in the form of crypto launchpads, offering streamlined processes that enable projects to gain exposure, funding, and liquidity. Introducing CryptoHub Launchpad, a pioneering platform that empowers crypto projects of all sizes by providing cutting-edge tools and services. With a commitment to driving innovation, CryptoHub aims to establish itself as the premier launchpad in the industry, incorporating revolutionary features on several prominent networks, including the highly anticipated PulseChain Network.



Recognizing the significance of collaboration and shared ownership, Crypto Hub has made a strategic decision to distribute the launchpad's ownership and involvement among key players and esteemed crypto investors. This move will create a larger team and enhance the decentralization of the launchpad, ensuring a more diverse and inclusive ecosystem. One of the most prominent launchpads in the Web3 space is PinkSale, which offers three key features: the ability to create tokens, conduct pre-sales, and implement token locks. Examining the profit potential of the pre-sale feature alone, PinkSale's contract address on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network has generated over 1400 BNBs (equivalent to 400k USD) within a span of just 100 days. Extrapolating these numbers, PinkSale's estimated yearly income exceeds 1.3 million USD solely from BSC pre-sales and 7 million USD total features. Based on comprehensive analysis, it is evident that PinkSale is not an isolated case, as competitors in the launchpad market also exhibit strong financial performance. Most launchpads boast an average of five features and generate well over one million USD in revenue. Considering CryptoHub Launchpad's ambitious plan to offer ten features, employ a team of fifteen members paid automatically from profits, and establish partnerships with major Web3 companies, the projected income is expected to be substantial.



CryptoHub Launchpad offers an unprecedented opportunity for its owners, granting access not only to revenue streams but also to the decision-making processes that shape the platform's future. Shareholders of CryptoHub Launchpad are not merely launchpad owners; they also hold ownership rights to all future decentralized applications (dapps) created within the CryptoHub Ecosystem.

There are four types of shareholders in CryptoHub Launchpad, each represented in the form of an NFT on the Ethereum Mainnet: Core Founders (20% Ownership) Team Members (15% Ownership) Key Investors (20% Ownership) Investors (45% Ownership) To foster decentralization, CryptoHub has created a unique collection of NFTs that represent ownership shares. These NFTs can be found on OpenSea ( https://opensea.io/collection/cryptohub-ownership-shares ) and serve as a means for wallet owners to claim their profits on the CryptoHub Foundation Website ( https://cryptohub.foundation/ ). For retail investors aspiring to become CryptoHub Launchpad shareholders, the process is straightforward. By minting an Ownership Share on the CryptoHub Minting Website ( https://cryptohub.foundation/ ), individuals can secure their position. Each NFT represents 0.25% ownership and is priced at 0.4 ETH during the public sale, which commences on May 20th. Remarkably, each NFT has the potential to generate a passive income of over $1,000 per month, making it a lucrative investment that pays for itself within the first month of launchpad activity. The NFT sale is divided into two stages: the Public Sale and the Whitelisted Sale.The Whitelisted Sale, a special opportunity reserved for winners of upcoming competitions on Twitter, will be announced on May 30th. Participants selected for the whitelist will enjoy a discounted price of 0.2 ETH per NFT, representing a 50% reduction. The team behind CryptoHub Launchpad believes that this is just the beginning of an exciting journey. Their vision extends far beyond the launchpad itself, as they are committed to shaping the future of decentralized finance and empowering crypto entrepreneurs worldwide. By revolutionizing the token launch process and distributing ownership across key players and esteemed crypto investors, CryptoHub Launchpad is set to disrupt the industry and pave the way for a more inclusive and collaborative ecosystem. With its advanced features, strong revenue potential, and commitment to decentralization, CryptoHub Launchpad is poised to become a driving force in the world of crypto innovation. To learn more about CryptoHub Launchpad and become a part of this groundbreaking venture, visit their website at https://cryptohub.foundation/ and secure your ownership share in the future of decentralized finance.

Pedro Costa CEO Crypto Hub +351910941377 info at cryptohub.agency https://opensea.io/collection/cryptohub-ownership-shares

