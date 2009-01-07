[May 23, 2023] New Qualtrics Pulse Innovations Help Leaders Stay in Step With Employee Feedback and Drive Better Outcomes

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced new capabilities in Qualtrics Pulse, the solution for frequent employee listening. With these new capabilities, Pulse can now automatically analyze employees' feedback and then distribute it to leaders and managers so they can take faster, more proactive action. With Pulse, HR teams can set up an ongoing program that automatically solicits employee feedback from specific teams, and then delivers real-time, actionable insights to respective leaders and managers. According to Qualtrics research, 87% of HR leaders say their organizations should be more nimble. Keeping an ongoing census of employee sentiment becomes even more critical around key moments of change-in fact, 82% of HR leaders believe their organizations should listen to their employees more frequently. However, it can be difficult to know how to make the biggest impact on employee engagement and the bottom line. "Senior leaders are facing challenging economic headwinds-which often result in fewer resources. They have to navigate difficult organizational changes and rely more on overworked frontline managers to keep their teams focused, supported and productive," said Qualtrics Head of Employee Experience Product Management Wojtek Kubik. "The new capabilities in Pulse empower leaders and managers to more quickly and efficiently improve employees' experiences at work and retain top talent." Increasing process efficiency to address employee concerns in real time Qualtrics Pulse helps organizations simplify the way HR administrators set up automated pulse programs, helping them customize how often they ask for feedback from various groups of employees. Now available for HR teams and senior leaders, and oming soon for frontline managers in late 2023, the new capabilities in Pulse will enable HR administrators to automatically share employee feedback from specific teams to respective leaders and managers through unique dashboards, giving them quicker access to insights they need to take more frequent, proactive action. With the new capabilities announced today, leaders and managers can automatically get a more real-time understanding of how their teams think and feel about their day-to-day experiences at work, and how larger organizational changes impact key drivers of engagement such as trust in leadership and intent to stay.



For example, an organization asking employees to return to the office can set up a weekly Pulse to understand how employees are feeling and identify opportunities to ease the transition back, automatically sending the Pulse to a randomly selected 10% of their workforce on a weekly basis to avoid overwhelming employees. With the new Pulse capabilities, the organization's people team can more quickly and easily distribute summaries of topical employee feedback to senior leaders, enabling them to take real-time action to support the transition. "Our organization is in the first year of a merger that significantly expanded the number of communities we serve. With tens of thousands of employees across dozens of hospitals and hundreds of clinics spread across seven states, it is incredibly important for us to keep an ongoing pulse of how our teams are feeling and what they are thinking in order to recruit and retain world-class talent," said Matt Turner, director of caregiver experience at Intermountain Health. "Partnering with Qualtrics, we've been able to efficiently and effectively listen to our caregivers on a continuous basis enabling us to take quicker action to improve our culture."

Leveraging frequent employee sentiment to inform customer outcomes Organizations know that engaged employees lead to more satisfied customers and better business outcomes. Research confirms that 81% of HR leaders believe there's value in better understanding the elements of the employee experience that have the strongest impact on their organization's customer experience. For many organizations, new customer feedback data is available daily as those interacting with their business share real-time feedback on various transactions. In contrast, employee experience data gathered through traditional employee engagement surveys is only collected on an annual or quarterly basis. Frequent Pulse feedback from employees better enables organizations to more closely mimic the pace of their customer experience data, allowing them to connect employee engagement to customer experiences and business results on an ongoing basis. Availability The new Pulse capabilities for senior and HR leaders are now generally available and will be available for managers in late 2023.

Availability The new Pulse capabilities for senior and HR leaders are now generally available and will be available for managers in late 2023.

Pulse program feedback will also be accessible to managers through Manager Assist in Pulse-specific dashboards.

