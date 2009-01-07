TMCnet News
New Depression Barometer Survey Shows Patients Are Stopping Treatment Due to Dissatisfaction
MALVERN, Pa., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced results today from its new study, the Depression Barometer, exploring the state of depression across the United States. Twenty-one million U.S. adults suffer from major depressive disorder (MDD)1. According to the survey, 77% of depression sufferers are either not actively treating their depression or have completely paused treatment at least once in their journey, highlighting a hidden epidemic.
Survey results show that 75% of individuals with depression have undergone some period of treatment with medication and/or non-drug treatments. Of them, 1 in 4 reported discontinuing or pausing treatment due to dissatisfaction. Depression medication users, past and present, appear to have the highest rate of dissatisfaction with their treatment compared to individuals who received other options. The number one reason for treatment discontent among medication users was the adverse impact on their mental health, followed by the general side effects accompanying treatment and the negative impact on their physical health. For many depression sufferers, these adverse side effects were unexpected and directly prevented them from finding the correct treatment.
“Every patient’s journey with depression is unique, and finding the right treatments can be a frustrating process of trial and error,” said Dr. Harold A. Sackeim, Professor, Departments of Psychiatry and Radiology, Columbia University. “While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, the findings from this survey reinforce the importance of physicians educating their patients on all available treatment modalities with established efficacy, including a non-drug treatment such as NeuroStar® TMS Therapy, so patients can work with their doctor to select an appropriate treatment that gives them the greatest possibility to achieve remission.”
Individuals who have received TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) treatment have a significantly more positive perspective regarding their treatment journey than those who have not undergone TMS treatment – according to the survey data, these patients are 2.5 times more likely to believe they have discovered the optimal treatment solution for their individual needs. The are also 3.5 times more likely to feel well-informed about available depression treatment options than when they first began treatment and 2.5 times more likely to report a positive experience with health services related to their depression.
"The findings of this study are significant and underscore the importance of non-drug treatments in addressing the complex and persistent nature of depression," said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. "Our mission of bringing NeuroStar TMS to more practices and patients is critical so that they can access an effective, non-drug treatment without the systemic side effects of traditional treatments and more importantly, help people find relief from their symptoms and even save lives in some cases."
