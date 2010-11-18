[May 22, 2023] New Jersey Team Leaves Merrill to Create New Independent Advisory Firm: Crescent Harbor Private Wealth

Crescent Harbor Private Wealth is proud to announce that it has officially launched as an independent registered advisory firm. Headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, Crescent Harbor is a boutique firm that provides tailored financial planning, complete investment solutions, and highly personal family office services to help clients protect their wealth and achieve their goals for today and future generations. The firm also works with CPAs and attorneys to ensure a fully aligned and detailed planning process. Crescent Harbor will be led by CEO and Founder, John B. Araneo, CIMA®, CPWA®, CEO, and Managing Partner, Jason Greenfield. Mr. Araneo has 25 years of experience as a financial advisor, most recently at Merrill. He earned his bachelor's degree from Boston College and holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designations. Mr. Greenfield is a graduate of the University of Miami who started his career in the hospitality industry where he spent 10 years cultivating a passion for service. After many years of guidance by his uncle and longtime mentor, Dave Komansky, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Merrill Lynch, he was inspired to become a financial advisor and join Merrill in 2019. "The vision behind Crescent Harbor was to think beyond traditional portfolio management and do more to make a positive and lasting impact on the lves of individuals and families," said John Araneo, CEO and Founder. "Our independence allows us to do just that -- aligning everything we do to provide objective advice, exceptional service, and access to world-class solutions to help clients protect wealth, ease stress, and empower dreams."



The firm's service experience is structured to provide a high advisor-to-client ratio - allowing a deep understanding of each client's unique and evolving conditions to customize a plan, align the right solutions, and ensure a productive and enjoyable journey across financial life. At the heart of that experience is a commitment to a set of principles called the Crescent Harbor Culture of CARE, which stands for Compassion, Ambition, Responsibility, and Enjoyment. "We believe the highest level of client service and success is only possible by operating with the highest standards of integrity and principles," said Jason Greenfield, Managing Partner. "While too many traditional firms continue to push products, Crescent Harbor is committed to being a culture known for always putting ethics and the best interests of clients above all else."

Crescent Harbor has also aligned world-class resources and advanced technology, including BNY Mellon Pershing and Sanctuary Wealth. BNY Mellon custodies over $40 Trillion and is the longest standing operating bank in the U.S., surpassing 235 years - and will serve as Crescent Harbor's custodian to ensure the safety of assets. Sanctuary is an industry-leading platform for elite independent advisors that offers access to an array of infrastructure support, investment vehicles, and unique opportunities. About Crescent Harbor Private Wealth Crescent Harbor is a boutique advisory firm that provides tailored planning, comprehensive investment management, and highly personal family office services to help a select group of successful clients solve complex problems, protect and grow their wealth, and do more in life. For additional information, please visit: https://crescentharborprivatewealth.com/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005172/en/

