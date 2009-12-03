[May 18, 2023] SnippetSentry Secures Funding for Mobile Data Security Enterprise Platform

TMCnet News SnippetSentry has announced the closing of an extended Series A funding round in a bid to cater to the growing client demand and the evolving market landscape. The company's concept of a fully customizable and scalable mobile data security enterprise platform has garnered immense interest from select existing clients and partners. This response has prompted SnippetSentry to expedite its market release cycle and secure additional funding. Carolina Financial Group has once again shown confidence in SnippetSentry and spearheaded this extended funding round.



Earlier this year, SnippetSentry unveiled its innovative concept and roadmap for a comprehensive mobile data security enterprise platform to a select group of clients and partners. The immediate surge in requests for licenses from these stakeholders underscored the urgent need for such a solution in the market. Recognizing the tremendous potential, SnippetSentry decided to extend its Series A funding to accommodate an accelerated release cycle. 'We're thrilled to be using SnippetSentry because it will give us more comprehensive control over the ever-expanding range of digital communication," said Bruce Roberts, CEO of Carolina Financial Group. "It vastly extends the reach of our business in a way that increases our customer contact in a seamless and compliant manner.'

SnippetSentry's flagship product, SnippetExchange, has been purpose-built with automation and global scalability at its core. The platform offers seamless deployment with minimal IT involvement and requires no changes to user behavior, ensuring a smooth transition for organizations. The initial pilot clients provided immediate validation of the product-market fit, which further bolstered SnippetSentry's confidence in its market vision. 'The positive feedback from our initial pilot clients was immediate product-market fit validation. It was natural for us to align our market vision to more effectively address today's challenges of capturing and securely dispatching messages," said Edward Green, CEO of SnippetSentry. "With SnippetExchange, we are addressing one of the most significant gaps in today's enterprise security posture - mobile data transmissions - in a way unlike any company currently in the market.' To understand the significance of SnippetSentry's mobile data security enterprise platform, it's essential to delve into the company's history. Founded by a group of seasoned technology professionals, SnippetSentry set out on a mission to redefine the way organizations protect and manage their mobile data transmissions. The company quickly gained recognition for its innovative approach to data security, combining cutting-edge technology with user-centric design. Over the years, SnippetSentry has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, catering to a wide range of clients across sectors. The idea for SnippetSentry's mobile data security enterprise platform was conceived after extensive research and collaboration with leading experts in the field. The founders recognized the growing importance of secure mobile communication in today's digital age and identified a significant gap in existing enterprise security postures. By leveraging their expertise and insights, the team at SnippetSentry developed SnippetExchange. This innovative solution allows organizations to securely capture and dispatch messages, mitigating the risks associated with sensitive data leakage and unauthorized access. SnippetSentry's dedication to continuous improvement and client-centric approach has positioned the company as a leader in the mobile data security space. By extending their Series A funding, SnippetSentry aims to further enhance their platform, meet the increasing demand from clients, and solidify their position as one of the foremost providers of mobile data security solutions in the market.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]