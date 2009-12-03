[May 18, 2023] Windstream Enterprise and Fortinet Launch LAN Services that Deliver Seamless Network Integration

TMCnet News Windstream Enterprise, per its own mission, "guarantees cloud-enabled connectivity, communications and security." Thus, it comes as no surprise that Windstream (News - Alert) is able to give its customers new access to seamless network integration, optimized network performance and simpler management - all from a single solution stack. Windstream's offering here is part of its new Fortniet-based LAN services; part of its managed services portfolio.



With Local Area Network (a.k.a. LAN) from Windstream, customers also gain access to Secure Cloud Managed Wi-Fi Access Points or Ethernet switches, as well as analytics services. The prioritization of LAN services is key when designing network infrastructure to ensure network reliability, support business growth, maintain current and reliable application versions, and prevent service degradation. Pus, when support is required, fear not; this offering affords Windstream customers access to its team of experts to support with the configuration, monitoring, and maintenance of their networks.

Additional perks include: Secure Wi-Fi & Analytics for expanded visibility, scalability and control of wireless LAN

Cloud-Managed Switches to connect and streamline: Wireless Access Points (WAPs) IP phones IP cameras Printers and other LAN devices

These thoroughly built services meet distinct needs across industries like healthcare, retail, and more. These needs demand more informed decision-making, IT agility and bolstered user experiences, all of which Windstream and Fortniet can address. "By combining Windstream's managed services with Fortinet's (News - Alert) securities portfolio, our customers can achieve higher-performing networks from the cloud for reduced branch complexity and safer end-user environments," said Chris Alberding, Senior Director for SASE, SSE and SD-WAN at Windstream Enterprise (News - Alert). "And with the unified Fortinet stack, everything is backed by white-glove support from experts in LAN services. Every one of our customers deserves more in-depth business intelligence, security and overall easier experiences." "Together with Windstream Enterprise, we're continuing our commitment to help customers solve their biggest challenges with secure networking solutions," said John Maddison, Executive Vice President of Products and CMO for Fortinet. "By adding Fortinet-powered LAN services to Windstream Enterprise's existing SD-WAN, we're bringing value to customers who want to reduce complexity and gain critical analytics and insights into their network operations.





Edited by Alex Passett



