TMCnet News
|
New Veeva Link MedTech Provides Real-Time Data to Optimize Scientific Engagement
Real-time intelligence on key experts helps drive timely, relevant engagement
BARCELONA, Spain, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Link MedTech, a data application developed for medtech companies to identify scientific experts, personalize engagement, and map activities across the healthcare ecosystem. Built on the same platform as Veeva Link Key People, Link MedTech combines automation and human curation for an accurate, in-depth view of expert profiles in medical devices and diagnostics globally.
Link MedTech equips medical affairs and commercial teams with real-time data to effectively engage with customers and key opinion leaders (KOLs). With access to validated data on key experts, teams can drive precise and relevant engagement from the start.
"We are breaking new ground in how we use data to help the industry improve performance by empowering field teams with timely, accurate information about their most important customers," said Juliane Ray, vice president of commercial strategy for Veeva MedTech. "We're proud to help medtech companies build relationships with the industry's most influential KOLs to improve patient journeys."
Link MedTech is now available globally. Learn how companies can lead more relevant scientific engagement with experts leveraging Link MedTech at Veeva MedTech Summit, 30 May to 1 June in Chicago. Medtech professionals can register here.
Additional Information
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Forward-looking Statements
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-veeva-link-medtech-provides-real-time-data-to-optimize-scientific-engagement-301828063.html
03/12/2009
11/19/2010