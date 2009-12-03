[May 18, 2023] New Veeva Link MedTech Provides Real-Time Data to Optimize Scientific Engagement

Real-time intelligence on key experts helps drive timely, relevant engagement BARCELONA, Spain, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Link MedTech, a data application developed for medtech companies to identify scientific experts, personalize engagement, and map activities across the healthcare ecosystem. Built on the same platform as Veeva Link Key People, Link MedTech combines automation and human curation for an accurate, in-depth view of expert profiles in medical devices and diagnostics globally. Link MedTech equips medical affairs and commercial teams with real-time data to effectively engage with customers and key opinion leaders (KOLs). With access to validated data on key experts, teams can drive precise and relevant engagement from the start. "We are breaking new ground in how we use data to help the industry improve performance by empowering field teams with timely, accurate information about their most important customers," said Juliane Ray, vice president of commercial strategy for Veeva MedTech. "We're proud to help medtech companies build relationships with the industry's most influential KOLs to improve patient journeys." Link MedTech is now available globally. Learn how companies can lead more relevant scientific engagement with experts leveraging Link MedTech at Veeva MedTech Summit, 30 May to 1 June in Chicago. Medtech professionals can register here. Additional Information

For more on Veeva Link MedTech, visit: veeva.com/LinkMedTech Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/veeva-medtech About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu. Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.







Contact









Jeremy Whittaker

Veeva Systems

+49-695-095-5486

jeremy.whi[email protected]



Alison Borris

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-veeva-link-medtech-provides-real-time-data-to-optimize-scientific-engagement-301828063.html

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]