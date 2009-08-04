TMCnet News
New Enhancements to FICO Platform Power Customer Connections, Enable Enterprise-Wide Transformation and Drive Strategic Business Outcomes
FICO World 23 - FICO (NYSE: FICO):
Highlights:
At its FICO® World conference today, global analytics software firm, FICO, unveiled 19 major enhancements to its industry-leading FICO® Platform, the most powerful and proven foundation for applied intelligence. FICO Platform powers enterprises to drive the most critical, strategic business outcomes across the customer lifecycle.
More information: https://www.fico.com/en/fico-platform.
FICO® Platform's rich enhancements span the digital innovation lifecycle from data to insights to actions to business outcomes, and further advance FICO's capabilities for analytics and machine learning, decision automation, mathematical optimization, and business simulation. These new and improved tools are designed to sharpen enterprises' competitive advantage and power exceptional customer experiences. The new capabilities include:
FICO® Platform is designed to sharpen businesses' competitive advantage with an unparalleled depth of insights for applied intelligence, powering customer connections and strategic business outcomes. These innovations break down silos across teams and power your talent force to achieve customer-focused digital transformation, while giving enterprises greater agility and collaboration.
"FICO has seen 14 consecutive quarters of greater than 40% year-over-year growth of FICO Platform. The increased adoption is only possible with intensely customer-focused innovation. This further differentiates our industry-leading capabilities, including Decisions, Mathematical Optimization and Business Simulation," said Bill Waid, Chief Product and Technology Officer at FICO. "FICO Platform is uniquely positioned to ensure every action taken drives the desired outcomes, both for the business and for the customer. FICO is proud to be leading the market in deriving business value through applied intelligence."
FICO is committed to orienting its entire software business to help clients deliver on the promise of AI-powered decisioning and to achieve their desired business outcome. For more information regarding the enhanced capabilities and to see how FICO® Platform can be leveraged to improve business strategies:
About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics, AI and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at fico.com.
