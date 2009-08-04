[May 16, 2023] AI Revolutionizes Video Conferencing with RSUPPORT's Updated RemoteMeeting Service

TMCnet News Technology continues to reshape the way people communicate and collaborate. Video conferencing has become an essential tool for businesses and individuals alike, enabling seamless remote interactions. RSUPPORT Co., Ltd., a remote solution company, is at the forefront of this digital transformation with its latest announcement. The company has updated its video conferencing service, RemoteMeeting, introducing an innovative "AI summary" feature powered by ChatGPT. This addition revolutionizes the way meeting minutes are handled, offering a paradigm shift in communication and productivity.



The AI summary feature utilizes ChatGPT to categorize meeting minutes by topic and extract key points, providing a concise and organized summary. Users can activate the "AI record" feature during or after a meeting and simply click the "summarize" button to generate a downloadable PDF file of the summarized meeting minutes. Moreover, RemoteMeeting allows users to attach relevant images to the summarized meeting minutes, enhancing communication and understanding. The finalized document can be easily shared with colleagues and partners via email, streamlining the distribution of important information. By incorporating the ChatGPT-powered "AI summary" feature, RemoteMeeting significantly reduces the time and effort spent on post-meeting tasks. Previously, organizing and summarizing lengthy meeting minutes were laborious and time-consuming processes. However, the introduction of AI-driven automation transforms this arduous task into a seamless experience. Participants can now focus more on the meeting's content and discussions, ultimately leading to enhanced concentration and productivity.

'The newly updated 'AI summary' feature not only establishes RemoteMeeting as a productivity tool, but it also leads to a paradigm shift in communication and video conferencing,' said RSUPPORT's CEO Seo Hyung-su. The CEO emphasized the significance of this development in revolutionizing the way meetings are conducted, enabling users to extract essential information quickly and efficiently. RSUPPORT Co., Ltd. has a history of delivering cutting-edge remote solutions, empowering organizations and individuals worldwide. The company has consistently strived to leverage the latest technologies to enhance collaboration and productivity. RSUPPORT's commitment to innovation has positioned them as a key player in the remote solutions market, catering to the evolving needs of the global workforce. RSUPPORT serves over 10,000 customers worldwide in various industries, such as PC and mobile device manufacturers, telecommunications companies, and financial companies. As a result, RSUPPORT has firmly established its market position and manages sales partners in many countries worldwide. Over the years, RSUPPORT has earned a reputation for its video conferencing solutions, providing users with a seamless remote communication experience. The company's dedication to incorporating artificial intelligence into their products has been evident through the introduction of various AI-based features in RemoteMeeting. These features include noise reduction, automatic speaker detection, virtual backgrounds, and facial focus, all aimed at enhancing the overall video conferencing experience. Furthermore, RemoteMeeting offers a unique virtual rehearsal function with their virtual assistant, ARU (AI-based Response Utility). This feature enables users to simulate and practice their video conferences, ensuring smooth and professional interactions. ARU assists users by providing real-time feedback and suggestions, allowing them to refine their presentation skills and optimize their remote communication abilities. RSUPPORT Co., Ltd.'s ongoing commitment to incorporating the latest technologies, such as AI, into their products highlights their dedication to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of the digital era. The introduction of the "AI summary" feature in RemoteMeeting further strengthens the company's position as a leading provider of remote communication tools.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



