[May 16, 2023] More Cowbell: New CMO at Cowbell Looks to Close SME Gaps in Cyber Insurance Sector

TMCnet News Cowbell, adaptive cyber insurance provider for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is set to upgrade its executive leadership with the appointment of Andrea Collins as its first chief marketing officer (CMO).



Collins, with more than two decades full of strategic marketing and communications experience, has a distinguished track record of building and managing known brands. Her new role at Cowbell will include overseeing brand and product marketing, global communications, and strategic customer acquisition. As a seasoned marketing exec, Collins has demonstrated her ability to create impactful brands' stories and leading successful acquisition strategies. 'Andrea understands the critical importance of storytelling and has created strong company narratives that still engage future and current customers," commented Jack Kudale, founder and CEO of Cowbell. "Her insurance expertise and deep understanding of our customers will be pivotal as we embark on new milestones at scale - expanding our reach, impact, and adoption.'

Before joining Cowbell, Collins big-time contributed to rapid revenue growth at Hippo Insurance, overseeing the company's journey from Series A funding through to its IPO. She has also spearheaded marketing programs for high-growth tech firms, including Flyhomes, PolicyGenius, and Betterment. Collins joins Cowbell during a period of sustained growth and expansion. Recently, the company introduced MooGPT, a generative AI tool designed to enhance customer experience. Cowbell also opened a new tech center in Pune, India and launched its U.K. operations. Additionally, Cowbell has been acknowledged by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Places to Work, which is a huge testament to its culture and of its commitment to empowering employees. With an impressive growth rate, with premiums expanding in 2022 (and are expected to double in 2023), Cowbell is poised to create even more impacts. The company has garnered $125M in funding (to date) and anticipates becoming cash flow positive by the latter half of 2024. Given Collins' expertise and Cowbell's ambitious plans, the company is positioned well to contribute to the closing of the SME insurability gap in the cyber insurance space.





Edited by Alex Passett



