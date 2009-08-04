TMCnet News
New York Area Businesses Get Unprecedented Levels of Connectivity as Hurricane Electric Expands Global Network to DataVerge in Brooklyn
Hurricane Electric brings one of the richest global IP transit networks to the only interconnected carrier-neutral facility in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Electric, the largest global IPv6-native Internet backbone, has joined the growing ecosystem at DataVerge, owner and operator of the only carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn. The new PoP is located at 882 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY.
Through its vast global network, Hurricane Electric's presence at the DataVerge facility connects Tri-State area companies to the largest IPv6 backbone in the world, measured by number of connected networks, significantly improving service. IPv6 enables companies to simultaneously and smoothly stream multimedia to multiple destinations, increases the number of available IP addresses, and delivers faster connections by enabling more efficient packet processing. IPv6 also provides increased security and performance for business-critical applications, such as support for customer billing and supplier relationships.
Along with those benefits, Hurricane Electric's presence provides DataVerge customers with direct access to improved load balancing, congestion management and fault tolerance by exchanging IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's rich global network. In addition, Hurricane Electric's network being established in DataVerge supports the expanding footprint for both companies in the booming Brooklyn and greater New York area, which had been an underserved network infrastructure market.
"Hurricane Electric is excited to establish a presence in DataVerge, our first in Brooklyn, to meet the demand for IP transit while providing a new resource to handle the growing bandwidth needs of established companies and the emerging start-ups that comprise DataVerge's customer base," said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. "The expansion will also offer increased redundancy to the diverse selection of network providers housed within the facility."
Since 2003, DataVerge has met the connectivity and provider needs of businesses in New York, the third-largest economy in the United States. The DataVerge interconnection community has consistently added connectivity leaders like Hurricane Electric to deliver services that enable its customers to take advantage of new technologies.
"By providing Hurricane Electric with its first point of presence in Brooklyn," said Ray Sidler, CEO and Cofounder of DataVerge, "more area enterprises and ISPs will benefit through the delivery of next generation IP connectivity solutions."
With direct access to dark fiber, metro, and long haul transport providers, DataVerge offers an unbeatable interconnection advantage. Its carrier-neutral position – and vast amounts of additional connectivity, thanks to Hurricane Electric – make DataVerge the ideal ecosystem partner in Brooklyn, NYC's most populous borough. Their flagship facility is the sole meeting point for connectivity at Industry City – the largest interconnected business and technology campus in the United States.
