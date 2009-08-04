[May 16, 2023] New York Area Businesses Get Unprecedented Levels of Connectivity as Hurricane Electric Expands Global Network to DataVerge in Brooklyn

Hurricane Electric brings one of the richest global IP transit networks to the only interconnected carrier-neutral facility in Brooklyn NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Electric , the largest global IPv6-native Internet backbone, has joined the growing ecosystem at DataVerge , owner and operator of the only carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn. The new PoP is located at 882 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY. Through its vast global network, Hurricane Electric's presence at the DataVerge facility connects Tri-State area companies to the largest IPv6 backbone in the world, measured by number of connected networks, significantly improving service. IPv6 enables companies to simultaneously and smoothly stream multimedia to multiple destinations, increases the number of available IP addresses, and delivers faster connections by enabling more efficient packet processing. IPv6 also provides increased security and performance for business-critical applications, such as support for customer billing and supplier relationships. Along with those benefits, Hurricane Electric's presence provides DataVerge customers with direct access to improved load balancing, congestion management and fault tolerance by exchanging IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's rich global network. In addition, Hurricane Electric's network being established in DataVerge supports the expanding footprint for both companies in the booming Brooklyn and greater New York area, which had been an underserved network infrastructure market .



"Hurricane Electric is excited to establish a presence in DataVerge, our first in Brooklyn, to meet the demand for IP transit while providing a new resource to handle the growing bandwidth needs of established companies and the emerging start-ups that comprise DataVerge's customer base," said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. "The expansion will also offer increased redundancy to the diverse selection of network providers housed within the facility." Since 2003, DataVerge has met the connectivity and provider needs of businesses in New York, the third-largest economy in the United States. The DataVerge interconnection community has consistently added connectivity leaders like Hurricane Electric to deliver services that enable its customers to take advantage of new technologies.

"By providing Hurricane Electric with its first point of presence in Brooklyn," said Ray Sidler , CEO and Cofounder of DataVerge, "more area enterprises and ISPs will benefit through the delivery of next generation IP connectivity solutions." With direct access to dark fiber, metro, and long haul transport providers, DataVerge offers an unbeatable interconnection advantage. Its carrier-neutral position – and vast amounts of additional connectivity, thanks to Hurricane Electric – make DataVerge the ideal ecosystem partner in Brooklyn, NYC's most populous borough. Their flagship facility is the sole meeting point for connectivity at Industry City – the largest interconnected business and technology campus in the United States. About DataVerge

Founded in 2003, DataVerge owns and operates the largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, a NY borough of 2.5 million. Located at Industry City in Sunset Park, DataVerge features a 50,000 sq. ft. data center space with a rich ecosystem of over 30 carriers and network providers, and direct connections to networks providing access to all major cloud on-ramps. In addition to offering a wide range of scalable colocation and infrastructure solutions, our customers receive 24/7/365 on-site technical support and 99.999% uptime, backed by best-in-class security. DataVerge is SOC 1 (SSAE18 Type 2) and PCI compliant. About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 280 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 10,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and a ring through Australia and New Zealand. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-area-businesses-get-unprecedented-levels-of-connectivity-as-hurricane-electric-expands-global-network-to-dataverge-in-brooklyn-301824917.html SOURCE DataVerge

