Cognizant and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Drive AI Adoption

TMCnet News Cognizant, a global professional services company, and Google Cloud, a provider of enterprise cloud computing, have announced an expanded partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by businesses worldwide. The collaboration seeks to assist clients in creating, migrating, and modernizing their AI initiatives.



Generative AI, a breakthrough technology, holds immense potential for streamlining work processes, creating innovative consumer experiences, optimizing data utilization, and more. Ravi Kumar, CEO of Cognizant (News - Alert), expressed his excitement about leveraging generative AI to transform clients' businesses, enhance productivity, and drive significant impact. Through this partnership, Cognizant aims to utilize its existing technological capabilities and upskill its talent to deliver advanced AI solutions, supporting the responsible use of AI on a global scale. Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google (News - Alert) Cloud, highlighted the significance of generative AI in generating substantial business value across various industries. By joining forces with Cognizant, Google Cloud plans to accelerate the application of generative AI by providing highly skilled AI experts, tailored solutions, and leveraging their cloud technologies in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and retail.

Cognizant's investment in expanding its product offerings and providing comprehensive training resources on Google Cloud demonstrates their commitment to nurturing tech talent and promoting collaboration and innovation in responsible AI use. The company's Data Modernization and Data Analytics specializations on Google Cloud will serve as a foundation for building transformative solutions for industries, with an initial focus on banking, insurance, life sciences, and retail. To support these solutions, Cognizant will leverage Google Cloud's suite of generative AI products, including large language models (LLMs) and Gen App Builder. Gen App Builder empowers enterprises to rapidly implement high-value use cases like Conversational AI and Enterprise Search. Additionally, Google Cloud offers direct access to underlying LLMs through generative AI support in Vertex AI, offering a range of choices tailored to client needs. Jennifer Hamel, Research Director at IDC (News - Alert), emphasized the importance of partnering with trusted providers to navigate the complex challenges of AI adoption and facilitate innovation at scale. Collaboration between professional services and technology solution providers will play a crucial role in addressing these challenges and driving AI deployment. Cognizant's commitment to developing generative AI capabilities includes the launch of the Cognizant Google Cloud AI University. This program will train 25,000 Cognizant professionals, as well as clients, on Google Cloud AI technologies. The university will offer a comprehensive curriculum covering AI fundamentals, advanced courses on Google Cloud solutions, and practical AI use cases. Moreover, Cognizant will establish Google Cloud AI Innovation hubs in Bangalore, London, and San Francisco. These hubs will serve as collaborative spaces, bringing together Cognizant and Google Cloud experts, customers, and university students to work on responsible AI projects and develop innovative solutions. As a premier Global Systems Integrator partner for Google Cloud, Cognizant has demonstrated its dedication to supporting clients' cloud modernization journeys across various vertical markets. The company holds several partner specializations and expertise credentials on Google Cloud, boasting one of the largest global resource pools of Google-certified architects and engineers. The expanded partnership between Cognizant and Google Cloud aims to accelerate AI adoption by offering transformative solutions, upskilling talent, and promoting responsible AI practices. The integration of generative AI technologies into businesses has the potential to revolutionize work processes, enhance consumer experiences, and unlock new possibilities in data utilization. Through their collaborative efforts, Cognizant and Google Cloud are poised to shape the future of AI-driven innovation.





