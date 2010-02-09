[May 11, 2023] Cooling the Future: JetCool Lands $1.2M Federal Grant for Sustainable Data Centers

TMCnet News JetCool Technologies Inc., a provider of premier liquid cooling technologies for high-power electronics and advanced thermal management solutions, announced earlier this week that it has received a significant boost on its mission to achieve, as JetCool put it, "unprecedented and revolutionized compute performance and improvements that are unrivaled in sustainability."



The boost in question? JetCool was selected to receive up to $1.2M in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (or ARPA-E). This funding will be put towards the creation of more energy-efficient data centers that reduce carbon emissions and contribute substantially to the mitigation of climate change. On the part of the ARPA-E, this funding forms part of its "Cooling Operations Optimized for Leaps in Energy, Reliability, and Carbon Hyperefficiency for Information Processing Systems program, put into an acronym as "COOLERCHIPS."

The objective of this program is to spur the development of high-performance, energy-efficient cooling solutions tailored for data centers, which account for approximately 2% of total U.S. electricity consumption, according to ARPA-E. Moreover, a staggering 40% of this energy usage can be attributed to data center cooling alone. To support energy-conscious initiatives, JetCool patented microconvective liquid cooling technology offers a not-inconsequential avenue for reducing both the energy and costs spent on traditionally cooling data centers. JetCool's tech has the potential to save an impressive 11.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and 150 billion liters of water annually, per ARPA-E. Through widespread deployment, it could even prevent an estimated 35 million metric tons of CO2 emissions globally. Dr. Bernie Malouin, CEO of JetCool, expressed his enthusiasm about the award: 'We are thrilled to receive this award from ARPA-E. It is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication in developing innovative cooling technologies that can reduce energy consumption in data centers while also reducing their carbon footprint.' This selection for the Department of Energy's COOLERCHIPS program is a noteworthy milestone for JetCool; it not only recognizes the company's efforts in championing energy-efficient and cost-effective cooling solutions, but it also reinforces JetCool's commitment to become a leader in this space. Led by Dr. Ludwig Haber, JetCool's engineering team, comprised of experts in the fields of mechanical and thermal engineering, will continue working on the development of these cutting-edge solutions. They aim to fine-tune the reliability and performance of servers in data centers, thus reducing downtime and undue maintenance costs, and ultimately contributing to a more sustainable future for the industry.





Edited by TMCnet en espanol



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]