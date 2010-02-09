[May 11, 2023] From Skepticism to Success: Twilio's Report Reveals the Impact of AI-Driven Personalization

TMCnet News Businesses worldwide are recognizing the significant potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver personalized customer experiences. However, the fourth annual State of Personalization Report from Twilio reveals that customers remain skeptical despite the growing interest from brands.



Twilio (News - Alert), the customer engagement platform renowned for its real-time, personalized experiences, released the report, shedding light on the power of an AI-driven personalization strategy in today's competitive market. According to the report, 62% of business leaders identify customer retention as one of the primary benefits of personalization, while nearly 60% perceive it as an effective strategy for acquiring new customers. The study also highlights the increasing recognition of the value of personalization among consumers, with 56% stating that they are more likely to become repeat buyers after a personalized experience, marking a 7% uplift from the previous year.

These findings underscore the immense opportunity for businesses to build customer loyalty and lifetime value by engaging consumers through tailored experiences. As the macroeconomic climate remains uncertain, seizing potential returns on investment, such as those offered by personalized AI-driven strategies, should not be overlooked by businesses. However, the report also reveals a significant disparity between the enthusiasm of businesses and the comfort level of consumers regarding AI-driven personalization. While 92% of businesses are leveraging AI-driven personalization to drive growth, only 41% of consumers feel comfortable with companies utilizing AI for personalization purposes. Moreover, only half of the consumers surveyed (51%) trust brands to responsibly handle and safeguard their personal data. To bridge this gap and effectively leverage AI technology while maintaining consumer trust, businesses must establish a baseline of confidence in the data used for personalization. Katrina Wong, VP of Marketing at Twilio Segment, emphasizes the importance of building trust and transparency in the implementation of AI-driven personalization. 'Today's consumers are savvier than ever, and their demand for real-time, personalized experiences is growing by the day," said Wong. "More than ever before, we're hearing and seeing that customer loyalty hinges on effective personalization. While our report shows that businesses are racing to implement AI-powered personalization and reaping benefits like boosting customer lifetime value, it's crucial they don't overlook the importance of trust and transparency.' To achieve successful AI-driven personalization, businesses must prioritize data quality, recognizing that the effectiveness of personalization hinges on the underlying dataset. However, the report reveals that half of the companies surveyed struggle to acquire accurate data for personalization, a ten-percentage-point increase from the previous year. Additionally, 31% of businesses cite poor data quality as a significant obstacle in leveraging AI. The key metrics for successful AI-driven personalization include accuracy (47%), real-time data speed (44%), and customer retention or repeat purchases (44%). To improve results, companies must invest in data quality, utilize real-time data management tools effectively, and increase their use of first-party data. The report highlights the practices of companies such as Camping World and Toggle, a Farmers Insurance Group company, which demonstrate the importance of addressing consumer privacy concerns while enhancing personalization. A striking 97% of surveyed companies are taking steps to address these concerns, displaying their commitment to responsible data use. The adoption of better technology, such as Customer Data Platforms, to manage customer data emerges as the most popular step taken by businesses to address privacy concerns. One particularly promising aspect of AI-driven personalization is its potential to engage Gen Z consumers. As digital natives who have grown up with smartphones and tablets, Gen Z expects seamless digital experiences. This demographic is highly influenced by personalization and embraces AI more readily compared to other generations. The report reveals that Gen Z consumers are much more likely to say that personalized experiences have influenced them to make a purchase, with a staggering 72% of them acknowledging the impact of personalization. In comparison, 66% of millennials, 57% of Gen X, and 42% of boomers reported the same influence. Furthermore, nearly half (49%) of Gen Z consumers stated that they are less likely to make a repeat purchase if their experience is not personalized. Interestingly, Gen Z consumers also display a higher level of comfort with AI being used to personalize their experiences. Only 15% of Gen Z consumers expressed discomfort, compared to 24% of millennials, 34% of Gen X, and 43% of boomers. This data suggests that Gen Z's familiarity with technology and their expectation for personalized experiences make them an ideal target for businesses seeking to implement AI-driven personalization strategies. The desire for personalized experiences stems from consumers' need to feel valued and understood by brands. With the abundance of choices available in the market, consumers are increasingly drawn to brands that go the extra mile to cater to their individual preferences and behaviors. AI-driven personalization presents a unique opportunity for businesses to deliver precisely that. By leveraging AI to analyze and interpret vast amounts of data in real-time, brands can gain valuable insights into customer preferences, enabling them to create tailored experiences that resonate with individuals on a deeper level. However, for AI-driven personalization to be successful, it must be implemented thoughtfully and responsibly, taking into account data quality and privacy concerns. Twilio's report highlights the challenges faced by businesses in acquiring accurate data for personalization, as well as the increasing importance of investing in data management tools and leveraging first-party data. Businesses must strike a delicate balance between utilizing customer data to enhance personalization and respecting consumer privacy. The significance of this report lies in its implications for businesses across industries. The findings indicate that AI-driven personalization has become a necessity rather than a luxury in today's competitive market. It not only offers the potential for increased customer loyalty and lifetime value but also addresses the evolving expectations of consumers, particularly the influential Gen Z demographic. By embracing AI-driven personalization, businesses can create deeper connections with their target audience, foster brand loyalty, and drive sustainable growth. As the business landscape continues to evolve, the role of AI in customer engagement will only become more prominent. AI-driven personalization strategies have the power to transform customer experiences, allowing businesses to stand out in a crowded marketplace. However, success lies in the careful implementation of these strategies, ensuring data quality, respecting privacy concerns and building trust with consumers.





