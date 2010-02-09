[May 11, 2023] New Fuel Tracking Product Enables Whip Around Customers to Better Manage their Fleets' Costs

Whip Around, a leading provider of fleet management software, has announced the release of its latest product - a fuel tracking solution designed to help fleet managers monitor fuel consumption and improve their bottom line. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005157/en/ A screenshot from the new Whip Around fuel tracking module (Photo: Business Wire) Fuel can be one of the most variable expenses for a fleet and having visibility into those costs can play a big role in how profitable a fleet is. With Whip Around, fleet managers now can: Monitor fuel usage in real time by uploading the fuel receipts for each asset to Whip Around's portal

Identify fuel-saving opportunities such as reducing idling ime, optimizing routes, and selecting fuel-efficient vehicles

Analyze fuel consumption data to identify trends and areas of improvement

Utilize AI-powered column matching and data cleaning to save time and enhance accuracy



Whip Around is also going to continue working on enhancing its fuel tracking module. In upcoming releases, the company expects to unveil integrations with core fuel card providers, making the fuel cost tracking even more automated for its customers.

Noah Hickey emphasized, "our vision is to offer our customers the right insights from their data so they can run their businesses better. Our new fuel tracking product brings us one step closer to that." Fuel tracking is part of Whip Around's comprehensive suite of fleet management tools and is designed to work seamlessly with the company's existing platform. It also includes powerful analytics tools that allow managers to track fuel usage across multiple vehicles and locations, identify patterns and trends, and generate reports. To start gaining better visibility into your fleet, start a free trial at whiparound.com/free-trial. About Whip Around Whip Around is a powerful, yet easy-to-use fleet maintenance software solution that connects drivers, mechanics and fleet operators to improve the uptime across their fleet operations. Whip Around serves hundreds of thousands of users and assets worldwide across all commercial fleet industry verticals. The company's mission is to keep the world's fleets moving by accelerating information. To learn more, visit whiparound.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005157/en/

