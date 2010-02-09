TMCnet News
New Playbook from Tive Spotlights How to use Real-Time Visibility to Reduce Intermodal Shipping Risk
Visibility Tools help Shippers & LSPs Reduce Risk & Assure Intermodal Shipment Reliability
BOSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility solutions, today announced a new playbook created in conjunction with experts from Supply Chain Dive. This free playbook, "How to Reduce Intermodal Shipping Risk with Real-Time Visibility," spotlights how shippers and Logistics Service Providers (LSPs) can use real-time visibility technology to reap the benefits of sustainability and cost-reduction of intermodal shipping—while also improving security, assuring reliable ETAs, and mitigating risk of loss and damage.
This new playbook explores four factors that have led more companies to shift in favor of intermodal shipping—and details how today's real-time visibility technology helps reduce risk and assurereliability when shipping intermodal.
Readers can learn how real-time visibility solutions can:
Real-time visibility technology also improves the shipping experience by providing more accurate ETAs, and by providing the ability to detect—in real time—location, temperature, humidity, shock, and light excursions.
"Real-time visibility used to only be available for high-value, high-risk goods, but companies like Tive make this solution available to all shippers," said Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO and Founder. "These visibility solutions give intermodal shippers a complete view into all their shipments, providing both sustainability and the ability to stop problems in their tracks."
A free copy of this playbook is available for download here.
