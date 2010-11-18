[May 10, 2023] New Study from Salucro Highlights the Growing Impact In-Context Communications and Digital-First Billing Have on Patient Loyalty and Payment Resolution

Salucro Healthcare Solutions, a leading healthcare payment technology company, today announced the release of its 2023 Trends in Patient Payment Communications Report, which offers an in-depth analysis of the latest trends and best practices in healthcare billing, payment options, and patient preferences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005373/en/ Preview of the 2023 Trends in Patient Payment Communications Report (Photo: Business Wire) Based on a survey of over 1,300 U.S. healthcare patients, the 2023 release of this annual report includes data and strategies for healthcare revenue cycle leaders looking to optimize their operations through in-context workflow solutions that improve patient financial engagement. Survey questions throughout the report provide insights on patient preferences relating to statements and billing, communication preferences, and provider loyalty.



Some key findings from the report include: An increasing need for providers to focus on offering communication channels that match patient preferences, with 51% of respondents saying a text message reminder would prompt them to pay their bill more quickly. A significant shift towards digital payments, with 62% of respondents preferring to pay their medical bills via an online patient portal. The growing importance of communication preferences, with 59% of respondents expressing a preference for receiving SMS text message billing notifications. The influence of the billing experience on patient loyalty, with 36% of respondents considering switching healthcare providers due to an overall poor billing experience. "Understanding your patients and their needs is a critical step for any healthcare organization looking to implement new solutions into their revenue cycle, and it's more important than ever that the solutions to those needs sit within the context of existing provider workflows," said Clayton Bain, Founder and CEO of Salucro. "Our 2023 release of this annual study helps drive that forward, offering insights and strategies backed by real patient preference data to aid healthcare providers in improving the patient financial experience."

The 2023 Trends in Patient Payment Communications Report is available as a free download today at salucro.com. About Salucro Salucro is a healthcare financial technology company exclusively focused on patient payments and billing. From online bill pay solutions to in-context payment integrations that sit directly within the EHR workflow, the Salucro platform brings cohesive payment experiences to healthcare providers, patients, and technology partners. Salucro belongs to an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned both PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider and HITRUST CSF Certified status, proving Salucro's continued commitment to managing risk and improving payment security and compliance. For more information, visit salucro.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005373/en/

