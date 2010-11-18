TMCnet News
New Josh Bersin Company Research Reveals Key Strategies That Differentiate Top Performing Companies During Today's Time of Change
OAKLAND, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Company, the world's most trusted human capital advisory firm, has identified seven hallmarks of Pacesetters, the fastest-growing companies in each major industry.
Pacesetters invest in skills development, change agility, culture, and leadership focus
By studying the skills, organization structures, and job models in thousands of companies, The Josh Bersin Company has uncovered the secrets of these highly adaptive companies. Data for this analysis came from the company's Global Workforce Intelligence project, which uses employee profiles across more than a billion individuals.
The first three industries analyzed are healthcare, financial services, and consumer packaged goods. While these industries are different, the research discovered a common set of practices and principles that differentiate leaders across industries.
Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, said:
"Fueled by AI, inflation, and the pandemic recovery, business transformation has accelerated.
"Our research discovered a handful of companies who outperform under these conditions and these Pacesetters, as we call them, are different. Rather than lay off workers or force people to become productive they invest in different ways.
"Pacesetters invest in skills development, change agility, culture, and leadership focus on change and individual growth. The secrets we unlocked will help any company better adapt to the massive workforce, workplace, and industry changes ahead."
Key Pacesetter traits and behaviors include:
1. Prioritize automation and self-service for front-office roles with strong support for IT and back-office technology, analytics, and automation.
3. Invest in cutting-edge skills in technology, transformation, and consultative HR, and constantly experiment with new approaches.
4. Deeply value talent and prioritize mobility, retention, and reskilling to drive growth rather than depending on recruiting alone.
5. Continuously redesign jobs and employment models to adapt for the future.
6. Implement a globally integrated, systemic HR operating model.
7. Collaborating across the C-suite.
The seven strategies highlight that the most successful organizations make conscious, actionable choices around talent and operational structure that generate a culture comfortable with–and focused on–continuously transforming.
Through this research, BNY Mellon has been recognized as a Pacesetting organization. "We take a digital-first approach to talent management at BNY Mellon, building an environment where employees drive their careers based on their preferences," said Stuart Logan, Managing Director and Global Human Resources Business Partner of Engineering & People Experience at BNY Mellon. "By leveraging AI-based talent intelligence and other powerful technology, we've developed a platform that facilitates a much deeper understanding of our employees' skills, competencies, and areas of interest, allowing us to better support their growth potential."
Where most other HR research draws on limited payroll, job postings or small survey samples, the Global Workforce Intelligence (GWI) Project uses eightfold.ai's extensive talent intelligence database.
This is combined with The Josh Bersin Company's comprehensive global HR leadership insights to understand the real workforce and HR practices actively in use today across tens of thousands of companies around the world.
To learn more about Pacesetters, visit here and the Global Workforce Intelligence (GWI) Project here
About the Global Workforce Intelligence (GWI) Project
