[May 10, 2023]

New Study from Cirrus Insight: Optimizing Sales Tech for Maximum ROI

RALEIGH, N.C., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top performing sales teams are reducing costs, improving productivity, and improving ROI via tech consolidation, according to a new report.

Cirrus Insight, a leader in sales productivity software, in partnership with Momentive, gathered input from over 200 sales leaders, managers, and professionals from across the globe. The report, titled " Revving Up Revenue: Examining the impact of sales tech on high-performing teams ," provides an in-depth look at the role of sales technology, how companies are effectively utilizing it to increase their sales performance, the most used sales tools, and the sales tools that provide the highest level of contribution toward quota attainment.

"Right now, most sales teams use an average of 10 sales tools to close a deal. That is a lot of tech management and not a lot of selling," said Mike Baldwin, Director of Product at Cirrus Insight. "We're excited to share our findings with the sales community to identify how sales teams can focus more on the activities that contribute to driving revenue."

The stud found that top performing sales professionals are using tools such as:







Sales Activity Data Sync (56%)

Mass Email (35%)

Scheduling Automation (35%)

Amid all the shiny objects of sales tech, which tools are truly effective to close deals and meet — or exceed — quotas? And which ones should you apply to your business? The full report is available for free on Cirrus Insight's website.

ABOUT CIRRUS INSIGHT

Cirrus Insight is a leader in sales productivity software, helping sales teams close more deals faster. With its powerful suite of integrations for Salesforce, Outlook, and Gmail, Cirrus Insight enables sales teams to access all of their customer data from within their email inbox while removing CRM friction. For more information, visit www.cirrusinsight.com .

ABOUT MOMENTIVE

Momentive, maker of SurveyMonkey, empowers people with the insights they need to make business decisions with speed and confidence. Our experience and insights management solutions connect millions of users at 330,000+ organizations worldwide with AI-powered technology and up-to-the-minute insights, so they can shape what's next for their products, industries, customers, employees, and the market. Learn more at momentive.ai .

