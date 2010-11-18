TMCnet News
New Bloomreach Integrations Empower Brands to Connect Their Favorite D2C Tools With Next-Level Customer Intelligence
Integrations with Shopify, Klaviyo, Snapchat, and More Ensure Every Brand Can Leverage Bloomreach Intelligence and AI to Power Targeted, Personalized Campaigns
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has made it even easier for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to connect their existing technologies with tools that offer a deeper understanding of the customer journey. Bloomreach Engagement's suite of marketing intelligence and orchestration tools can now be connected to leading D2C channels, apps, and commerce platforms — including Shopify, Klaviyo, Movable Ink, and more — allowing brands to increase loyalty and reduce customer acquisition costs (CAC) with more targeted campaigns.
Despite a growing need to drive down CAC and improve retention, time-consuming integrations often keep fast-growing D2C brands from adopting the tools they need to achieve these goals. In response, Bloomreach Engagement has launched easier, faster integrations of its intelligence and orchestration solutions with commonly used channels, apps, and platforms to complement brands' existing technology stacks. These solutions include:
Bloomreach Engagement also integrates with leading commerce platforms including Shopify, Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, and Magento, as well as ad platforms such as Snapchat, Facebook, and Google Ads. The company has also launched integrations with D2C favorites including Movable Ink, Yotpo, and more.
"Data-driven marketers at D2C brands are looking for more ways to understand the customer journey and lower CAC with more targeted, personalized campaigns," said Michal Novovesky, General Manager and Head of Product, Bloomreach Engagement. "We don't want concerns about integration times or impacts to their tech stack to stand in the way of that. In offering easier integrations with the platforms, apps, and channels we know they use, we're ensuring there are no limits to the connections they can build with their customers."
