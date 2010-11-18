[May 10, 2023]

New Bloomreach Integrations Empower Brands to Connect Their Favorite D2C Tools With Next-Level Customer Intelligence

Integrations with Shopify, Klaviyo, Snapchat, and More Ensure Every Brand Can Leverage Bloomreach Intelligence and AI to Power Targeted, Personalized Campaigns

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has made it even easier for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to connect their existing technologies with tools that offer a deeper understanding of the customer journey. Bloomreach Engagement's suite of marketing intelligence and orchestration tools can now be connected to leading D2C channels, apps, and commerce platforms — including Shopify, Klaviyo, Movable Ink, and more — allowing brands to increase loyalty and reduce customer acquisition costs (CAC) with more targeted campaigns.

Despite a growing need to drive down CAC and improve retention, time-consuming integrations often keep fast-growing D2C brands from adopting the tools they need to achieve these goals. In response, Bloomreach Engagement has launched easier, faster integrations of its intelligence and orchestration solutions with commonly used channels, apps, and platforms to complement brands' existing technology stacks. These solutions include:

A single marketing view of the custmer that seamlessly connects first-party data , customer preferences, granular segments, and channel behavior to other data platforms or marketing apps

that seamlessly connects , customer preferences, granular segments, and channel behavior to other data platforms or marketing apps AI-powered predictions , including purchase or churn intent, optimal campaign send time , and best channel per customer, which can improve engagement and conversions across all marketing channels

, including purchase or churn intent, , and best channel per customer, which can improve engagement and conversions across all marketing channels Server-side anonymous user tracking , which mitigates the impact of tracking restrictions and allows marketers to factor in anonymous activity for a complete picture of the customer that drives better personalization across email, SMS, and ads

, which mitigates the impact of tracking restrictions and allows marketers to factor in anonymous activity for a complete picture of the customer that drives better personalization across email, SMS, and ads Seamless journey orchestration , including the option to add channels and features at any time, which allows marketers to build detailed customer journeys across channels without ever changing screens







Bloomreach Engagement also integrates with leading commerce platforms including Shopify, Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, and Magento, as well as ad platforms such as Snapchat, Facebook, and Google Ads. The company has also launched integrations with D2C favorites including Movable Ink, Yotpo, and more.

"Data-driven marketers at D2C brands are looking for more ways to understand the customer journey and lower CAC with more targeted, personalized campaigns," said Michal Novovesky, General Manager and Head of Product, Bloomreach Engagement. "We don't want concerns about integration times or impacts to their tech stack to stand in the way of that. In offering easier integrations with the platforms, apps, and channels we know they use, we're ensuring there are no limits to the connections they can build with their customers."

