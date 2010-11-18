[May 09, 2023] Mako Networks Launches Apex Partner Program for Secure, Cloud-Managed Networks

TMCnet News Mako Networks, a provider of secure, cloud-managed networks for distributed enterprises, has announced the launch of the Mako Networks Apex (News - Alert) Partner Program for Managed Services Providers (MSPs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Agents. The program is designed to allow partners to tap into recurring revenue from the increasing demand for secure, redundant networking.



Mako Networks has always been channel-friendly, forging strategic partnerships with agents, resellers and MSPs around the world, and with the launch of the Apex Partner Program, the company is formalizing its partner program and is now officially channel-first. Mako's all-in-one system is designed to support critical connected technologies such as point of sale (PoS) systems, IoT sensor monitoring, building automation, video surveillance, and more. The technology also supports opportunities that can drive customer revenue and retention, including SASE, SD-WAN, Cellular Failover, Next-Gen Firewall, Cloud VPN, Wi-Fi, and Voice. The Mako System works with no onsite IT required, making it easy to deploy across locations.

"Mako offers partners the tools they need to grow a managed network service provider (MNSP) business and drive more monthly recurring revenue," said Todd Vojta, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Mako Networks. "Mako technology is built to help MSPs scale their customer relationships without scaling their internal resources." The Mako Networks Apex Partner Program is segmented by partner business model. The Apex Reseller Program for MSPs and VARs includes Silver, Gold, and Platinum Tiers with escalating discounts and benefits. The Apex Agent Program includes two levels - Agent and Diamond Agent - with increasing recurring commission rates on managed and voice services revenue. Partners may qualify to be in one or both programs. Value propositions vary by tier but include sales training and certification, technical training and certifications, access to the Mako Orders Portal, sales and engineering resources, business plan development, access to the Partner quoting tool, deal-based incentives, and custom sales collateral. "Having one single system for managing an entire global network is powerful. No other secure networking platform ticks all the boxes EvolveODM needs to deliver simplicity to our customers and fine control to our support team simultaneously. Mako Networks has responded to our specific requirements, developing custom features that address our specific needs, such as integration with our support ticket system,' said Adam Cole, Director, EvolveODM. Mako Networks has helped TECVINE break into the growing Cannabis market, where they're providing firewalls and networking for video cameras and Wi-Fi access points to locations with no IT staff. The Mako System works with no onsite IT required, so it's easy to deploy across locations. The company's partnership with TECVINE is one example of how Mako Networks is helping businesses to innovate and grow their operations by providing secure, reliable networking solutions. Mako Networks has a history of providing secure, cloud-managed networks for distributed enterprises. The company was founded in 2008 by Bill Farmer, an experienced entrepreneur who recognized the need for a comprehensive solution to secure the payment card industry. Mako Networks has since grown to become a provider of network security services, serving customers across the world. The launch of the Mako Networks Apex Partner Program is a significant step for the company in expanding its market reach and building strong relationships with its partners. With its robust, cloud-managed networking technology and comprehensive partner program, Mako Networks is well-positioned to help businesses of all sizes stay secure and connected in an increasingly distributed world. As the demand for secure, redundant networking solutions continues to rise, the Apex Partner Program will undoubtedly be an attractive option for MSPs, VARs, and agents looking to tap into the growing recurring revenue opportunities in this space.





