Mobi Taps Into T-mobile's 5G Network to Enhance Customer Experience

TMCnet News Hawai?i-based wireless carrier Mobi has signed an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) agreement with T-Mobile (News - Alert). This exclusive, multiyear relationship will allow Mobi customers to use the T-Mobile network both at home throughout the islands and across the mainland United States.



Mobi's partnership with T-Mobile will combine their friendly customer care team and welcoming Hawai?i stores with T-Mobile's 5G speeds, consistency, and coverage, allowing Mobi to deliver an even better experience for their customers. With this agreement, Mobi customers will have access to T-Mobile's national network, including its super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G. Mobi is launching its modern, cloud-native mobile core that was built by Working Group Two, a trailblazing telecom startup, and powered by Amazon Web Services (News - Alert). By integrating the scale of AWS and the innovation of WG2 with the T-Mobile network, Mobi is able to supercharge their first-of-its-kind, app-first digital customer experience.

'T-Mobile has fought passionately to advance competition in the wireless industry. Supporting fellow Competitive Carriers Association wireless providers members like Mobi is important,' said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale and head of T-Mobile's growing wholesale business. 'The team here at T-Mobile is committed to delivering an unbeatable level of network service to the communities we are proud to serve. Extending access to the incredibly fast speeds, vast coverage, high consistency, and incredible performance of our network to Mobi customers is one of the many ways we are able to harness the industry-leading investments we are making in 5G and leverage the capacity of our nationwide network.' Mobi's recent agreement with T-Mobile, one of the largest wireless carriers in the country, is a significant milestone for the company. By partnering with T-Mobile, Mobi gains access to a nationwide network that covers more than 325 million people across 1.9 million square miles, more than any other carrier in the country. This partnership will allow Mobi to provide its customers with industry-leading 5G speeds, coverage, and consistency, enhancing their mobile experience both at home in Hawai?i and while traveling on the mainland. 'As a smaller wireless provider, we have seen remarkable progress across wireless over these past two decades, and we were proud to have pioneered a few of those positive changes ourselves here in Hawai?i when we launched our no contract, no credit check, affordable unlimited plan way back in 2005," said Mobi's CEO Justen Burdette. "As the Un-carrier, T-Mobile has proven time and again that they will never settle for the status quo in our industry, and their phenomenal work building out a 5G network that is leading in just about every measure is only the latest example of their commitment to pushing wireless forward. I can tell you that the passion T-Mobile has for innovation is extraordinarily contagious, and while I know both of our teams will always fiercely compete to better serve our customers and our shared communities, all of us here at Mobi are honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Dan and his incredible team at T-Mobile.' Mobi is a wireless carrier that was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hawai?i. The company has a no contract, no credit check, affordable unlimited plan that has proven to be popular with customers. In addition to its friendly customer care team and welcoming stores, Mobi is known for its commitment to pushing wireless forward and improving the customer experience. According to their website, Mobi's mission is 'to provide superior wireless communications services to the people of Hawai?i by offering a comprehensive array of products and services at an exceptional value.' The company's partnership with T-Mobile will allow them to further that mission by providing access to a larger network with faster speeds and better coverage. The agreement between Mobi and T-Mobile represents a significant milestone for both companies. It allows Mobi to provide its customers with enhanced mobile services, while also helping T-Mobile to expand its reach across the country. The partnership is a testament to the commitment of both companies to providing their customers with the best possible mobile experience.





