[May 09, 2023] Broadvoice's b-hive Platform: Bridging the UCaaS Gap for SMBs

TMCnet News In an age where communication technology is the backbone of every thriving business, it's essential to keep tabs on the key players driving transformation in this space. One such entity is Broadvoice, the Los Angeles-based provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS), and SIP Trunking services. Its journey began as a small startup with a vision to break barriers in the telecommunication industry. Over the years, it has grown into a robust organization with network assets and customers spanning four continents, driving collaboration and commerce across the globe.



Broadvoice has been on the frontlines of delivering advanced communication capabilities to SMBs, challenging traditional narratives about the accessibility of high-end communication tech to smaller enterprises. That's especially important today, as businesses are navigating a world where remote and hybrid work models are the norm, not the exception. A study by Global Workplace Analytics predicted a significant shift towards remote work in a post-pandemic world, with a significant portion of the workforce working from home at least part-time. In this new world of work, the UCaaS market is burgeoning, helping businesses communicate and collaborate more effectively. Grand View Research predicts the global UCaaS market size to reach $210.7 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective and streamlined communication infrastructure and solutions.

Broadvoice's flagship b-hive UCaaS platform recently received the 2023 Unified Communications (News - Alert) Product of the Year Award from TMC. The b-hive platform, a proprietary UCaaS platform, delivers a range of communication capabilities not always found in communications solutions designed for the SMB market. The platform includes cloud PBX, UC, collaboration, a virtual call center, and integrations for Salesforce, Microsoft (News - Alert) Teams, Zapier, and Webhooks. Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos stated, 'Broadvoice's b-hive platform enables small and mid-market businesses to benefit from emerging UC technology and enterprise-level features, including mobility, continuity, high-availability connectivity, flexible pricing, and an intuitive self-service portal.' Broadvoice's firm control over its UCaaS platform, including app development, geo-redundant data centers, and diverse network connections, allows it to continue to innovate and enhance its platform with new features to enable its users to work as effectively and efficiently as possible. Over the years, it has focused on product-led growth driven by customer needs, which has led to innovations such as the next-generation b-hive Communicator and the Broadvoice Success Program. Broadvoice's focus on customer service is a key part of its value proposition. The Broadvoice Success Program, which provides customers with three months of dedicated professional support, is a testament to this commitment. By ensuring systems are correctly installed and promoting user adoption, Broadvoice ensures that its customers can fully utilize and benefit from its platform. Often, users are left on their own to figure out how to maximize the tools available to them, limiting adoption and value. As the digital work landscape continues to evolve, companies like Broadvoice are at the helm, steering the ship towards a future where high-end communication technology is not just the privilege of large enterprises but is accessible to all businesses, regardless of size. The recognition from TMC (News - Alert) is a testament to Broadvoice's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the unified communications space. Broadvoice's achievements resonate in the words of Rich Tehrani (News - Alert), CEO of TMC, who expressed his pleasure to honor Broadvoice as a recipient of TMC's 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for the b-hive UCaaS platform. Tehrani praised the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Broadvoice in its ground-breaking work with b-hive. The future of the UCaaS market is promising, with Broadvoice well-positioned to ride the wave. As businesses adapt to new working models, the need for robust, flexible, and intuitive communication systems is only going to grow. Broadvoice, armed with its award-winning b-hive platform and a commitment to customer-centric innovation, is ready to lead this charge, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can access and benefit from cutting-edge communication technology. TMC is a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in-person, and online, has a rich history dating back to 1972, making it one of the most reliable sources of news and articles for the communications and technology industries. Its recognition of Broadvoice's efforts underscores its commitment to celebrating innovation in these sectors.





