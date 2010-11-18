[May 09, 2023] New Survey Finds Financial Leaders Investing in Analytics, AI and Machine Learning Tools as They Navigate Economic Uncertainty in 2023

OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world's leading enterprises, published its Enterprise Financial Decision-Makers Outlook - April 2023 semi-annual survey. The survey, conducted by Hanover Research, targeted finance leaders across North America to identify trends and investment priorities in response to economic challenges and other forces in the upcoming year. The survey revealed that continued inflation and economic disruptions are the top concerns for more than half of organizations in 2023. Despite this, most organizations expect their revenues to either increase or stay the same this year. As a result, three quarters of organizations plan to resume business travel in 2023 and half of organizations surveyed plan to invest in analytic technologies that can help navigate uncertain economic conditions. When asked about current business drivers and plans for 2023, financial leaders are focused on the following factors: COVID is still prevalent, but the business impact is shrinking As the world returns to some type of normal following the pandemic, organizations are planning to reintroduce business travel but are still wary of supply chains. More than half of financial leaders expect COVID-related supply chain disruptions to continue into 2024 (54%) or beyond, down 18% from the Spring 2022 survey. Business travel is poised for a comeback this year as 75% of organizations plan to resume this practice in 2023. In the Spring 2022 survey, most organizations (80%) had planned to resume business travel, but the study shows very few have actually implemented the plan (10%), citing the costs of flights, hotel, food and the lack of necessity. Analytic technology is gaining focus to help navigate uncertainty Trends in the survey foreshadow an increased usage of analytic technology that improves productivity and supports more agile decision-making across the enterprise. Cloud-based planning and reporting solutions remain the most used data analysis tool (91%), however, most organizations also use predictive analytics (85%), business intelligence (84%) and ML/AI (75%) tools at least intermittently. About half of organizations are planning to invest more in each of these tools this year, compared to 2022. Adoption momentum for these tools started during the pandemic with no sign of slowing down. According to the Spring 2021 survey, organizations said that in comparison to pre-pandemic they were increasing investments in artificial intelligence (59%), predictive analytics (58%), cloud-based planning and reporting solutions (57%) and machine learning (54%).



Organizations are realizing the value of AI According to the survey, two-thirds of organizations (68%) have adopted an automated machine learning (AutoML) solution to supplement some of their workforce needs, a significant uptick when compared to Spring 2022 (56%). In the Fall 2022 survey, 48% of respondents planned to investigate an AutoML solution in the future, which suggests respondents stayed true to their word and dove in on the technology in the last six months.

Finance leaders see opportunities for improvement in many areas with the help of AI/ML technologies, including ChatGPT. The tasks and processes they believe these technologies will be most useful for include financial reporting, financial planning & analysis, sales/revenue forecasting, sales & marketing and customer service. Along with investing in new technology, almost all organizations (91%) are investing or planning to invest in new solutions that specifically support finance functions. The most common solutions are cloud-based applications (52%), AI/ML (43%), advanced predictive analytics (42%) and budgeting/planning systems (42%). "The current economic headwinds have finance leaders acutely aware of their investment decisions and weighing the benefits vs. the costs," said Bill Koefoed, Chief Financial Officer, OneStream. "With revenue growth through economic uncertainty in mind, financial leaders are looking to invest in solutions that can support more agile decision-making, while delivering a fast return on investment. AutoAI and other AI innovations coming to light in the last couple of years have the potential to improve the speed and accuracy of forecasting and support more informed, confident decision making. OneStream is a proud innovator in this space and partners with organizations around the globe to help them navigate these challenging times." About the Survey The commissioned study, conducted by Hanover Research in March of 2023, sourced insights from 516 finance decision makers in the United States, Canada and Mexico. All individuals hold a management position (C-level executive (CFO), VP, Director, Controller) in finance. Respondents work at companies across numerous industries and varying revenues, with 27% employed by companies with over $1 billion in annual revenue. For the full findings of the research, please visit https://www.onestream.com/resources/global-napl-cn-ar-hanover-research-financial-decision-makers-outlook-april-2023-05may2023/. About OneStream Software OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization. OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, D1 Capital Partners, and IGSB. With over 1200 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1300 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005722/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]