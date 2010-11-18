TMCnet News
New Pure Storage Survey Underscores Importance of IT Modernization to Support New Technology Initiatives
Ninety percent of IT buyers state that the pressure of their digital transformation agenda led them to buy technology their infrastructure could not support
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, in partnership with Wakefield Research, released a new report identifying the obstacles organizations across industries face in today's digital economy while on the path to modernization, and the investment priorities they are focused on to support business growth.
The new report, "IT Leader Insights: The State of IT Modernization Priorities and Challenges Amid Economic Headwinds," reveals the need to evolve from legacy infrastructure in order to reap the full benefits of emerging technologies investments.
Survey Highlights:
The survey, fielded among 500 IT buyers at companies of 500+ employers across the U.S. and Europe, found that:
Industry Significance:
Digital transformation has accelerated at lightning speed, bringing an unprecedented need for IT modernization. In the face of economic headwinds, IT teams are still focused on operationalizing and supporting new digital initiatives, but with the added pressure of tighter budgets and lower staffing levels.
Amidst current inflation and recessionary concerns, IT teams must strike a complex balance between supporting critical IT services for their organization and setting up a foundation on which future initiatives can thrive. With thoughtful investments, organizations can keep vital systems running efficiently while accelerating their ability to keep pace with digital transformation.
Executive Insight:
"Investments in emerging technology such as AI and Machine Learning are exciting ventures for organizations interested in gaining a competitive edge, but without a modern IT infrastructure foundation the long-term success of these investments is at critical risk. The findings in our report show how agile IT leadership will need to continue to challenge legacy infrastructure solutions in order to simplify their core structure, in turn driving significant efficiency and flexibility to fuel their future." -- Shawn Rosemarin, Vice President, R&D and Customer Engineering, Pure Storage
