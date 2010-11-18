TMCnet News
New Report from TeamSnap Uncovers the Spending Habits of Sports Parents Offering Key Insights for Brands
"2023 Parents as Consumers Report" Provides a Look Inside the Purchase Decisions of Today's Parents & How Brands Can Capture the Attention of This Audience with More than $2T in Spending Power
CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software and online community for everything youth sports, announced that it has published The 2023 Parents as Consumers Report, which offers insights into why parents of youth athletes choose to spend in key industries, including big box stores, restaurants, sporting goods stores, and hotels. The report also offers tips for each type of retailer on best practices for connecting with these chief household decision makers.
To download a copy of the 15-page report, The 2023 Parents as Consumers Report, please visit: https://teamsnap.leagueside.com/2023-parents-as-consumers-report.
Key Findings on Buying Power of Youth Sports Parents
"Parents are engaged consumers who are responsible for much more beyond their own needs and interests – they shop, travel, and spend on behalf of entire households," said Nicole McCormack, SVP & GM of Brand Solutions at TeamSnap. "Sports parents, specifically, have an added layer of complexity and necessity to their spending, however youth sports is an extremely fragmented industry that many brands have yet to take avantage of."
The research comes from a study commissioned by TeamSnap, and led by market research firm SSRS, that aimed to uncover what drives household purchase decisions amongst parents. Parents of youth athletes are a desirable demographic for B2C brands. The Chief Household Officer (CHO) must take into account multiple interests with each purchase they make. The brand that can make those decisions easier and create a positive experience as a whole is often the one that wins.
A Snapshot of Parents' Buying Habits:
"We published the 2023 Parents As Consumers Report to offer a look into what drives the purchase decisions of today's parents and inform brands on the opportunities to reach this active and engaged consumer," said McCormack." The report also provides helpful guidance on how to make their consumer experiences easier and more efficient to build and sustain brand loyalty."
The data in this report was collected using an online opt-in sample of 1,035 parents between November 15 and November 26, 2022, using a nationally representative sample of the U.S. population.
TeamSnap Impact is the company's initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of kids by creating a world where youth sports programs are accessible and equitable for all.
