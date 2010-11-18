[May 09, 2023] New Report from TeamSnap Uncovers the Spending Habits of Sports Parents Offering Key Insights for Brands

"2023 Parents as Consumers Report" Provides a Look Inside the Purchase Decisions of Today's Parents & How Brands Can Capture the Attention of This Audience with More than $2T in Spending Power CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software and online community for everything youth sports, announced that it has published The 2023 Parents as Consumers Report, which offers insights into why parents of youth athletes choose to spend in key industries, including big box stores, restaurants, sporting goods stores, and hotels. The report also offers tips for each type of retailer on best practices for connecting with these chief household decision makers. To download a copy of the 15-page report, The 2023 Parents as Consumers Report, please visit: https://teamsnap.leagueside.com/2023-parents-as-consumers-report. Key Findings on Buying Power of Youth Sports Parents 43% of parents adjust their meals based on youth sports events and 36% make their vacation plans around youth sports.

46% of athlete households spend $1,000 or more annually on youth sports alone and the athletes in these families have tremendous influence over purchase decisions.

Passionate youth athletes with affluent parents means more spending on travel, food, equipment, and all other goods necessary to make the life of a youth sports family happen. "Parents are engaged consumers who are responsible for much more beyond their own needs and interests – they shop, travel, and spend on behalf of entire households," said Nicole McCormack, SVP & GM of Brand Solutions at TeamSnap. "Sports parents, specifically, have an added layer of complexity and necessity to their spending, however youth sports is an extremely fragmented industry that many brands have yet to take avantage of."



The research comes from a study commissioned by TeamSnap, and led by market research firm SSRS, that aimed to uncover what drives household purchase decisions amongst parents. Parents of youth athletes are a desirable demographic for B2C brands. The Chief Household Officer (CHO) must take into account multiple interests with each purchase they make. The brand that can make those decisions easier and create a positive experience as a whole is often the one that wins. A Snapshot of Parents' Buying Habits:

38% of parents choose big box stores because they need specific items and will go to great lengths to get their kids' favorite snacks. Additionally, parents say they shop at a big box store because it has the best price.

52% of parents choose quick service restaurants (QSR) because it is fast. Not surprising, as busy parents are more often looking for something fast to fuel up while on-the-go.

Parents with a higher income are more driven to go to a QSR if they see an advertisement.

For parents with active kids, sporting goods stores are one of their most frequent retail locations. Higher income parents typically choose to shop at a sporting goods store because they trust the brand, it's their favorite, or they have a store card.

43% of parents shop at sporting goods stores because they need specific items.



33% purchase items at a sporting goods store because of quality.

42% of parents select a hotel based on amenities.

When choosing a hotel, parents consider if it has a pool for the kids, laundry machines, and parking. The decision in choosing a hotel is more driven by the overall experience than retail or restaurant purchases.

45% of parents select a hotel because it is close to their destination. "We published the 2023 Parents As Consumers Report to offer a look into what drives the purchase decisions of today's parents and inform brands on the opportunities to reach this active and engaged consumer," said McCormack." The report also provides helpful guidance on how to make their consumer experiences easier and more efficient to build and sustain brand loyalty." The data in this report was collected using an online opt-in sample of 1,035 parents between November 15 and November 26, 2022, using a nationally representative sample of the U.S. population. About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations—across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers consumer brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports. TeamSnap Impact is the company's initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of kids by creating a world where youth sports programs are accessible and equitable for all. For more information, visit the TeamSnap website , and follow the company on Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter . Media Contact for TeamSnap:

