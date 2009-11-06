[May 09, 2023] NEW STUDY FINDS THAT FITTERFLY DIABETES DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS PROGRAM IMPROVES BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS AND PROMOTES WEIGHT LOSS IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES

TORONTO and PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new research study published in JMIR Diabetes evaluated the real-world effectiveness of the Fitterfly Diabetes CGM digital therapeutic program for the management of glycemic control and weight in people with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The study led by Shilpa Joshi, Arbinder Singal, and colleagues found significant improvements in both blood glucose levels and weight management in participants enrolled in the 90-day program. The Fitterfly Diabetes CGM program, delivered through the Fitterfly mobile app coupled with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology, provides users with tailored recommendations on nutrition based on personalized glycemic response data, exercise, and behavior modifications to help manage type 2 diabetes. The program is designed to provide individuals with the tools they need to manage their condition effectively and make long-term lifestyle changes that would support their overall health. This study analyzed de-identified data of 109 participants with type 2 diabetes. The program was delivered in 3 phases. First, the participants' CGM readings were observed for 1 week; next, they received diet- and exercise-based interventions via Fitterfly app and coaches (nutritionists, psychologists, and physiotherapists); and finally, the researchers tracked whether the participants were able to sustain these newly introduced lifestyle modifications over the next 3 months. The researchers found that, at the end of the 90-day program, about 85% of all participants observed an average reduction of 1.2% in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels, an important indicator of glycemic control. The reduction was even higher, at about 2.6%, for those participants who started the program with an HbA1c level greater than 9%. The study participants also lost an average of 2.05 kg body weight, and their BMI reduced by 0.74 kg/m2. Dr Arbinder Singal, CEO and cofounder of Fitterfly, said, "Type 2 diabetes is a huge health care concern in India. With the use of newer tools such as digital therapeutics now getting adopted by people and enterprise partners, and getting prescribed by physicians, we are bridging the gap for behavior change. The study affirms our belief that digital therapeutic programs can provide clinically validated outcomes and help the population at scale." The program's easy-to-use app interface and personalized approach make it a promising option for individuals looking to improve their health and manage diabetes effectively. Interestingly, the study also found that participants who engaged more with the app throughout the program's duration had better clinical outcomes, especially with regard to weight reduction. Thus, Fitterfly's CGM program could be a valuable tool for health care professionals in managing type 2 diabetes and supporting weight loss goals. About Fitterfly

Fitterfly is a healthtech start-up working in the area of metabolic health offering outcome-focused digital therapeutic programs for conditions like diabetes, obesity, and heart dsease. Founded in 2016 by Dr Arbinder Singal and Shailesh Gupta, Fitterfly has over 300 employees and has headquarters in Mumbai, India. The Fitterfly management team comprises senior doctors, nutritionists, fitness experts, psychologists, management experts, and technologists working together with the sole aim of preventing, reversing, and managing metabolic health conditions such as prediabetes, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and heart disease, thereby increasing quality of life and health for people.



Fitterfly has presented and published more than 50+ abstracts and papers on outcomes and impact of technology in disease management. Apart from path-breaking research, Fitterfly has won several coveted awards in the start-up and health care arena, such as Economic Times Healthtech Start-up of the Year 2022, Zee News Healthtech Start-up of the Year 2022, Global Digital Health Award 2022, RSSDI Award for Innovation in Diabetes 2021, Medix Healthtech Challenge 2021, and Healthtech Start-up of the Year 2021 by Entrepreneur. More information about Fitterfly is available at www.fitterfly.com or connect with us via Twitter, Linkedin, Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram.

About JMIR Publications

JMIR Publications is a leading, born-digital, open access publisher of 30+ academic journals and other innovative scientific communication products that focus on the intersection of health, and technology. Its flagship journal, the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is the leading digital health journal globally in content breadth and visibility, and is the largest journal in the medical informatics field. To learn more about JMIR Publications, please visit jmirpublications.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Head office: 130 Queens Quay East, Unit 1100, Toronto, ON, M5A 0P6 Canada

Joshi S, Verma R, Lathia T, Selvan C, Tanna S, Saraf A, Tiwaskar M, Modi A, Kalra S, K V, Chitale M, Malde F, Abdul Khader M, Singal AKFitterfly Diabetes CGM Digital Therapeutics Program for Glycemic Control and Weight Management in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: Real-world Effectiveness EvaluationJMIR Diabetes 2023;8:e43292doi: 10.2196/43292

PMID: 37133922

