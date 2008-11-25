[May 08, 2023] Reinvent Telecom Unveils MyCloud Contact Center, a Game-Changing Solution for SMBs

TMCnet News Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications, SIP trunking, business messaging, direct routing for Microsoft (News - Alert) Teams, and contact center as a service solutions, announced the Q2 2023 launch of MyCloud Contact Center. It is a private-label contact center as a service (CCaaS) platform designed and priced for small to medium business (SMB) customers. The MyCloud Contact Center rounds out the Reinvent CCaaS portfolio, which already includes Cloud Contact Center for enterprises and automatic call distribution (ACD) solutions for small businesses.



According to a recent report from MarketsandMarkets, the contact center software market size is expected to grow from $24.1 billion in 2020 to $75.5 billion by 2026. The report also states that the rising adoption of cloud-based contact centers and increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are among the key factors driving the growth of this market. Historically, contact center technologies have targeted large and midmarket enterprises, but Reinvent Telecom has found that small and medium-sized businesses have a true need for multichannel contact center solutions to help them improve their customer experience.

"MyCloud Contact Center meets the sweet spot between capabilities and cost that will allow our reseller partners to bring large company contact center capabilities to SMB customers at a reasonable cost,' said David Ansehl, Director of Wholesale Channel at Reinvent Telecom. The announcement of the MyCloud Contact Center is timely, given that unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platforms are nearing feature parity. Delivering CCaaS helps Reinvent Telecom reseller partners remain competitive in the marketplace. "MyCloud Contact Center allows our partners to sell higher up the solution stack, differentiating themselves from sales agents," said Ansehl. "Additionally, contact center opportunities are particularly sticky for our partners, increasing customer lifetime value." The MyCloud Contact Center is a cloud-based, scalable, customizable, and easy-to-use contact center solution that provides resellers' business clients with multichannel integration of voice, email, and webchat into a single workflow for agents. It also includes Interactive Voice Response (IVR), skills-based routing, queue callback, supervisor control, contact center agent client (CCAC), Salesforce CRM integration, screen pop, realtime wallboards, and historical reporting. "MyCloud Contact Center includes much of the enterprise-level functionality of the market leaders at a price point to win over SMBs," said Jeff Kramarczyk, Director of Product Management at Reinvent Telecom. "Contact center solutions are becoming the lead communication product for new customer conversions. MyCloud Contact Center - and Reinvent's full suite of contact solutions - offers partners a smooth entry into new accounts with the ability to layer on top of UCaaS to deliver a complete solution that's as powerful as it is sticky." Reinvent Telecom was founded in 2009 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company has been providing private-labeled communication services for over a decade, and it has gained a reputation as a trusted partner for telecom resellers. Reinvent's solutions have helped resellers of all sizes grow their businesses by enabling them to offer advanced communication services without the need for significant upfront investments in infrastructure and technology. Reinvent Telecom's CCaaS portfolio includes Cloud Contact Center, which is designed for enterprises, and automatic call distribution (ACD) solutions, which are tailored for small businesses. With the launch of the MyCloud Contact Center, Reinvent Telecom is now able to offer its resellers a complete suite of contact center solutions that cater to businesses of all sizes. Reinvent Telecom's decision to launch MyCloud Contact Center is based on the recognition that SMBs require multichannel contact center solutions to improve customer experience. The platform provides resellers' business clients with a range of features, including voice, email, and webchat integration, interactive voice response (IVR), skills-based routing, queue callback, supervisor control, contact center agent client (CCAC), Salesforce CRM integration, screen pop, real-time wallboards, and historical reporting. This cloud-based, scalable, and customizable solution enables SMBs to access the same level of functionality as the market leaders, but at a more affordable price point. With the rise of remote work and the need for businesses to maintain customer engagement despite physical distance, contact center solutions are becoming increasingly important. The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards remote work, and contact centers have become a crucial tool for companies to stay connected with their customers. MyCloud Contact Center enables SMBs to leverage the same technology that large enterprises have been using for years, to deliver exceptional customer experience and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



