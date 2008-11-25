[May 08, 2023]

Granite Telecommunications Expands Channel Team and VAR Partner Program

TMCnet News

Granite Telecommunications (News - Alert), a provider of communications and technology solutions with a valuation of $1.85 billion, announced at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit that it is strengthening its focus on the indirect sales channel. The company has expanded its channel team and grown its Value-Added Reseller (VAR) Partner Program through strategic distributor relationships.







Charlie Pagliazzo, Vice President of Channels at Granite, emphasized the company's dedication to investing in its partner program (contrary to, as he described, other technology firms that are downsizing and reducing channel funding). Granite has gone about adding more experienced professionals and team members in order to improve partner experience and explore alternative market routes with new partner types.

Over the past six months, Granite Channels has welcomed 16 professionals to its team, including three seasoned channel leaders:

Colm Armstrong, Director of Strategic Partner Development

Eric Stark (News - Alert), Director of Regional Sales - West

Vern Jacques, Senior Regional Channel Manager - West.

The expanded team also includes additional sales, support, and management roles.

Furthermore, Granite Channels has enhanced its VAR Partner Program, initially launched in April 2022, to support VARs through preferred distributors such as ScanSource (News - Alert), TD-Synnex, Ingram, and Jenne. The program enables VARs to provide transformational technologies at scale by leveraging Granite's operational platform, including project management, provisioning, implementation, customer service, managed services, and billing.

Granite's VAR Partner Program began with VARs collaborating with the company's strategic technology vendors, like Cradlepoint, Fortinet, and Juniper Networks (News - Alert). The program's growth is attributed to factors like stability, financial strength, and solution expansion; Granite embraced managed services and has developed a comprehensive suite of managed voice, network, mobility, and security services.

Relatedly, according to a market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global value-added reseller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.44% between 2021 and 2026. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing need for cost-effective IT solutions and the growing demand for specialized services in various industries.