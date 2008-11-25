[May 08, 2023] Nextiva Expands Channel Leadership Team to Drive Partner Growth and Innovations

TMCnet News Last week, renowned conversation platform Nextiva announced the appointment of four new channel leaders to its team. This expansion aims to develop Nextiva's partner channel, bringing several strategic initiatives to life; this includes driving visibility and demand for the company's multi-site, distributed enterprise customer segment.



The new team members include Scott Forbush as Vice President of Channel - West, Jolynn Antonacci as Vice President of Channel Marketing, Ed Pearce as Vice President, Channel - North, and Brandon Ackert as Strategic Partner Director. Olen Scott, Head of Channels at Nextiva, expressed excitement about the strengthened channel team, stating, 'We're building the channel dream team at Nextiva. Nextiva has the innovative technology portfolio millions of businesses need to solve their greatest communication challenges, and the mission now is to get that information into the hands of our partner community.'

Here's some bite-sized information about each new individual: Scott Forbush brings more than 25 years of sales leadership experience in the channel. Before joining Nextiva, Forbrush served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales at PPT Solutions, LLC, and Telarus (News - Alert); the latter was where he drove significant growth and went on to expand the company's Cloud, UCaaS, and SD-WAN practices. In terms of Nextiva, Forbush acknowledged the potential here, saying, 'The next chapter in our customer communications is currently being written, and it extends beyond traditional unified communications. Nextiva is leading this charge.' Jolynn Antonacci, with 15 years of experience in technology operations and marketing, will be responsible for amplifying Nextiva's channel brand and driving demand through various channel marketing programs and activities. Ed Pearce, who has more than two decades of experience in channel and commercial sales leadership, will focus on channel sales and development for the North region. Per Pearce, he is confident in the opportunity ahead, remarking, 'Nextiva has all the pieces in place to transform the world of business communications, and our partner community is on the front line of this change.' Brandon Ackert, a channel veteran with experience at Mitel (News - Alert), Five9, and UJET, will leverage his technical vantage point and partner relationships to drive visibility and demand around Nextiva's multi-site, distributed enterprise customer segment. In addition to investing $50 million into its partner channel in recent years, Nextiva has accelerated its product roadmap to deliver greater impact for partners and customers. Last year, the company launched its next-gen workhub, NextivaOne. It also acquired Simplify360, a leading AI customer experience platform, to expand its core offerings. Nextiva's commitment to innovation and growth is evident as it continues to transform business communications and support its partner community.





Edited by Alex Passett



