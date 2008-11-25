[May 08, 2023] New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces First Quarter Financial Results

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) ("New Mountain," "New Mountain Finance" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported first quarter net investment income ("NII") of $0.38 per weighted average share and net asset value ("NAV") per share of $13.14, compared to $13.02 on December 31, 2022. The Company also announced that its board of directors declared a second quarter regular distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.03, which will be payable on June 30, 2023 to holders of record as of June 16, 2023. Selected Financial Highlights







(in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2023 Investment Portfolio1 $ 3,286,865 Total Assets $ 3,378,935 Total Statutory Debt2 $ 1,710,767 NAV3 $ 1,326,690 NAV per Share $ 13.14 Net Investment Income per Weighted Average Share $ 0.38 Distribution Paid per Share $ 0.32 Statutory Debt/Equity 1.29x Statutory Debt/Equity (net of available cash) 1.26x

Management Comments on First Quarter Performance "Our first quarter results reflect a very good start to 2023 with year-over-year net investment income per share growth of over 26%. Our credit performance remains strong even in a more difficult market environment," said Steven B. Klinsky, NMFC Chairman. "New Mountain Finance Corporation continues to benefit from our disciplined defensive growth investment focus and our knowledgeable and experienced team." John R. Kline, CEO, commented: "NMFC's net investment income per share again outpaced its regular quarterly dividend in the first quarter, resulting in a supplemental distribution of $0.03 per share in addition to our regular distribution of $0.32 per share. We remain focused on delivering stable enhanced yield to our shareholders through our base dividend and future variable supplemental dividend payments." Portfolio and Investment Activity1 As of March 31, 2023, the Company's NAV was $1,326.7 million and its portfolio had a fair value of $3,286.9 million in 112 portfolio companies, with a weighted average YTM at Cost4 of approximately 10.9%. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company generated $76.7 million of originations5, and cash repayments5 of $30.7 million. Consolidated Results of Operations6 The Company's total investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $91.7 million and $68.6 million, respectively. The Company's total net expenses, after income tax expense, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were $53.6 million and $39.0 million, respectively. The Company's NII for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $38.1 million and $29.6 million, respectively. The Company's NII per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $0.38 and $0.30, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded $6.4 million and $6.6 million, respectively, of net realized and unrealized gains. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $46.4 million and total statutory debt outstanding of $1,710.8 million2. The Company's statutory debt to equity was 1.29x as of March 31, 2023. Additionally, the Company had $300.0 million of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of March 31, 2023. Portfolio and Asset Quality1 The Company monitors the performance and financial trends of its portfolio companies on at least a quarterly basis. The Company attempts to identify any developments within the portfolio company, the industry or the macroeconomic environment that may alter any material element of the Company's original investment strategy. As described more fully in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the portfolio monitoring procedures are designed to provide a simple, yet comprehensive analysis of the Company's portfolio companies based on their operating performance and underlying business characteristics, which in turn forms the basis of its Risk Rating. The Risk Rating is expressed in categories of Red, Orange, Yellow and Green with Red reflecting an investment performing materially below expectations and Green reflecting an investment that is in-line with or above expectations. The following table shows the Risk Rating of the Company's portfolio companies as of March 31, 2023: (in millions) As of March 31, 2023 Risk Rating Cost Percent Fair Value Percent Red $ 62.3 1.9 % $ 17.6 0.5 % Orange 60.1 1.8 % 41.0 1.3 % Yellow1 187.7 5.6 % 138.7 4.2 % Green7 3,022.5 90.7 % 3,089.6 94.0 % Total $ 3,332.6 100.0 % $ 3,286.9 100.0 % As of March 31, 2023, all investments in the Company's portfolio had a Green Risk Rating with the exception of nine portfolio companies that had a Yellow Risk Rating, four portfolio companies that had an Orange Risk Rating and three portfolio companies that had a Red Risk Rating. The following table shows the Company's investment portfolio composition as of March 31, 2023: (in thousands, except per share data) Investment Portfolio Composition March 31, 2023 Percent of Total First Lien 1,798,746 54.7 % Second Lien1 578,952 17.6 % Subordinated 78,282 2.4 % Preferred Equity 191,155 5.8 % Investment Fund 252,400 7.7 % Common Equity and Other7 387,330 11.8 % Total $ 3,286,865 100.0 % Recent Developments On April 25, 2023, the Company's board of directors declared a regular second quarter 2023 distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution related to Q1 earnings of $0.03 per share, each payable on June 30, 2023 to holders of record as of June 16, 2023. On April 25, 2023, Alice W. Handy notified the Company's board of directors that she was resigning as a director, effective immediately. In submitting her resignation, Ms. Handy did not express any disagreement on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the board of directors has been actively searching for Ms. Handy's successor in accordance with its policies and procedures, and expects to appoint a new director in the near future. _____________________________________ (1) Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell. (2) Excludes the Company's United States Small Business Administration ("SBA") guaranteed debentures. (3) Excludes non-controlling interest in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation ("NMNLC"). (4) References to "YTM at Cost" assume the accruing investments, including secured collateralized agreements, in the Company's portfolio as of a certain date, the ''Portfolio Date'', are purchased at cost on that date and held until their respective maturities with no prepayments or losses and are exited at par at maturity. This calculation excludes the impact of existing leverage. YTM at Cost uses the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR"), Sterling Overnight Interbank Average Rate ("SONIA"), Euro Interbank Offered Rate ("EURIBOR") and Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") curves at each quarter's respective end date. The actual yield to maturity may be higher or lower due to the future selection of LIBOR, SONIA, EURIBOR and SOFR contracts by the individual companies in the Company's portfolio or other factors. (5) Originations exclude payment-in-kind ("PIK"); originations, repayments, and sales excludes revolvers, unfunded commitments, bridges, return of capital, and realized gains / losses. (6) Excludes net income related to non-controlling interests in NMNLC. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, $0.3 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of dividend income is excluded from investment income, $0.0 million and $0.1 million, respectively, of net direct and indirect professional, administrative, other general and administrative is excluded from net expenses, and $(0.0) million and $0.5 million, respectively, of unrealized losses and realized and unrealized gains, respectively, is excluded from net realized and unrealized gains. (7) Includes investment held in NMNLC First Quarter 2023 Conference Call New Mountain Finance Corporation will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. To participate in the live earning conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers or visit the audio webcast link. To avoid any delays, please join at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call. United States: +1 (877) 443-9109

International: +1 (412) 317-1082

Live Audio Webcast A replay of the conference call can be accessed one hour after the end of the conference call through August 9, 2023. The full webcast replay will be available through May 9, 2024. To access the earnings webcast replay please visit the New Mountain Investor Relations website. United States: +1 (877) 344-7529

International: +1 (412) 317-0088

Access Code: 8478449 For additional details related to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, please refer to the New Mountain Finance Corporation Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and the supplemental investor presentation which can be found on the Company's website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com. New Mountain Finance Corporation Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except shares and per share data) (unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Investments at fair value Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost of $2,578,975 and $2,523,522, respectively) $ 2,453,534 $ 2,400,425 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost of $102,901 and $85,971, respectively) 147,701 130,787 Controlled investments (cost of $620,738 and $650,474, respectively) 669,091 690,035 Total investments at fair value (cost of $3,302,614 and $3,259,967, respectively) 3,270,326 3,221,247 Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell (cost of $30,000 and $30,000, respectively) 16,539 16,539 Cash and cash equivalents 46,399 71,190 Interest and dividend receivable 34,288 36,154 Receivable from affiliates 91 - Other assets 11,292 9,797 Total assets $ 3,378,935 $ 3,354,927 Liabilities Borrowings Holdings Credit Facility $ 614,663 $ 618,963 Unsecured Notes 441,500 531,500 Convertible Notes 377,135 316,853 SBA-guaranteed debentures 300,000 300,000 DB Credit Facility 186,400 186,400 NMFC Credit Facility 87,949 40,359 NMNLC Credit Facility II 3,120 3,785 Deferred financing costs (net of accumulated amortization of $49,187 and $47,531, respectively) (16,699 ) (17,199 ) Net borrowings 1,994,068 1,980,661 Management fee payable 10,575 10,524 Incentive fee payable 9,597 6,296 Interest payable 20,566 19,627 Payable to affiliates - 78 Deferred tax liability 2,988 8,487 Other liabilities 2,647 3,063 Total liabilities 2,040,441 2,028,736 Commitments and contingencies Net assets Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, and 100,937,026 and 100,937,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,009 1,009 Paid in capital in excess of par 1,305,889 1,305,945 Accumulated undistributed earnings 19,792 7,519 Total net assets of New Mountain Finance Corporation $ 1,326,690 $ 1,314,473 Non-controlling interest in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation 11,804 11,718 Total net assets $ 1,338,494 $ 1,326,191 Total liabilities and net assets $ 3,378,935 $ 3,354,927 Number of shares outstanding 100,937,026 100,937,026 Net asset value per share of New Mountain Finance Corporation $ 13.14 $ 13.02 New Mountain Finance Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except shares and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Investment income From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income) $ 60,758 $ 37,444 PIK interest income 3,944 3,302 Dividend income 47 48 Non-cash dividend income 4,166 3,085 Other income 1,918 1,631 From non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 9 255 PIK interest income 691 251 Non-cash dividend income 1,105 982 Other income 63 63 From controlled investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 1,444 1,656 PIK interest income 4,388 4,970 Dividend income 10,995 11,645 Non-cash dividend income 1,230 1,012 Other income 1,195 2,619 Total investment income 91,953 68,963 Expenses Interest and other financing expenses 30,796 18,637 Management fee 11,638 11,553 Incentive fee 9,597 7,477 Administrative expenses 1,048 1,209 Professional fees 965 937 Other general and administrative expenses 488 477 Total expenses 54,532 40,290 Less: management fee waived (1,063 ) (1,092 ) Less: expenses waived and reimbursed - (238 ) Net expenses 53,469 38,960 Net investment income before income taxes 38,484 30,003 Income tax expense 96 95 Net investment income 38,388 29,908 Net realized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (1,308 ) (70 ) Controlled investments 1,973 19,242 Foreign currency 12 345 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (2,929 ) (4,524 ) Non-controlled/affiliated investments (16 ) 10,759 Controlled investments 8,797 (16,168 ) Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell - (2,021 ) Foreign currency 26 (422 ) Provision for taxes (131 ) (2 ) Net realized and unrealized gains 6,424 7,139 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations 44,812 37,047 Less: Net increase in net assets resulting from operations related to non-controlling interest in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation (239 ) (855 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations related to New Mountain Finance Corporation $ 44,573 $ 36,192 Basic earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.37 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 100,937,026 98,413,476 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.34 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 123,591,432 111,671,062 Distributions declared and paid per share $ 0.32 $ 0.30 ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) is a leading business development company (BDC) focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. middle market companies backed by top private equity sponsors. Our portfolio consists primarily of senior secured loans, and select junior capital positions, to growing businesses in defensive industries that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. Our differentiated investment approach leverages the deep sector knowledge and operating resources of New Mountain Capital, a global investment firm with approximately $37 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023. ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with over $37 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit http://www.newmountaincapital.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements", which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on our business, portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005482/en/

