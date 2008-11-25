TMCnet News
New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces First Quarter Financial Results
New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) ("New Mountain," "New Mountain Finance" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported first quarter net investment income ("NII") of $0.38 per weighted average share and net asset value ("NAV") per share of $13.14, compared to $13.02 on December 31, 2022. The Company also announced that its board of directors declared a second quarter regular distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.03, which will be payable on June 30, 2023 to holders of record as of June 16, 2023.
Selected Financial Highlights
Management Comments on First Quarter Performance
"Our first quarter results reflect a very good start to 2023 with year-over-year net investment income per share growth of over 26%. Our credit performance remains strong even in a more difficult market environment," said Steven B. Klinsky, NMFC Chairman. "New Mountain Finance Corporation continues to benefit from our disciplined defensive growth investment focus and our knowledgeable and experienced team."
John R. Kline, CEO, commented: "NMFC's net investment income per share again outpaced its regular quarterly dividend in the first quarter, resulting in a supplemental distribution of $0.03 per share in addition to our regular distribution of $0.32 per share. We remain focused on delivering stable enhanced yield to our shareholders through our base dividend and future variable supplemental dividend payments."
Portfolio and Investment Activity1
As of March 31, 2023, the Company's NAV was $1,326.7 million and its portfolio had a fair value of $3,286.9 million in 112 portfolio companies, with a weighted average YTM at Cost4 of approximately 10.9%. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company generated $76.7 million of originations5, and cash repayments5 of $30.7 million.
Consolidated Results of Operations6
The Company's total investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $91.7 million and $68.6 million, respectively. The Company's total net expenses, after income tax expense, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were $53.6 million and $39.0 million, respectively. The Company's NII for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $38.1 million and $29.6 million, respectively. The Company's NII per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $0.38 and $0.30, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded $6.4 million and $6.6 million, respectively, of net realized and unrealized gains.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $46.4 million and total statutory debt outstanding of $1,710.8 million2. The Company's statutory debt to equity was 1.29x as of March 31, 2023. Additionally, the Company had $300.0 million of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of March 31, 2023.
Portfolio and Asset Quality1
The Company monitors the performance and financial trends of its portfolio companies on at least a quarterly basis. The Company attempts to identify any developments within the portfolio company, the industry or the macroeconomic environment that may alter any material element of the Company's original investment strategy. As described more fully in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the portfolio monitoring procedures are designed to provide a simple, yet comprehensive analysis of the Company's portfolio companies based on their operating performance and underlying business characteristics, which in turn forms the basis of its Risk Rating. The Risk Rating is expressed in categories of Red, Orange, Yellow and Green with Red reflecting an investment performing materially below expectations and Green reflecting an investment that is in-line with or above expectations.
The following table shows the Risk Rating of the Company's portfolio companies as of March 31, 2023:
As of March 31, 2023, all investments in the Company's portfolio had a Green Risk Rating with the exception of nine portfolio companies that had a Yellow Risk Rating, four portfolio companies that had an Orange Risk Rating and three portfolio companies that had a Red Risk Rating.
The following table shows the Company's investment portfolio composition as of March 31, 2023:
Recent Developments
On April 25, 2023, the Company's board of directors declared a regular second quarter 2023 distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution related to Q1 earnings of $0.03 per share, each payable on June 30, 2023 to holders of record as of June 16, 2023.
On April 25, 2023, Alice W. Handy notified the Company's board of directors that she was resigning as a director, effective immediately. In submitting her resignation, Ms. Handy did not express any disagreement on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the board of directors has been actively searching for Ms. Handy's successor in accordance with its policies and procedures, and expects to appoint a new director in the near future.
First Quarter 2023 Conference Call
New Mountain Finance Corporation will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. To participate in the live earning conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers or visit the audio webcast link. To avoid any delays, please join at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.
A replay of the conference call can be accessed one hour after the end of the conference call through August 9, 2023. The full webcast replay will be available through May 9, 2024. To access the earnings webcast replay please visit the New Mountain Investor Relations website.
For additional details related to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, please refer to the New Mountain Finance Corporation Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and the supplemental investor presentation which can be found on the Company's website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com.
ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION
New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) is a leading business development company (BDC) focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. middle market companies backed by top private equity sponsors. Our portfolio consists primarily of senior secured loans, and select junior capital positions, to growing businesses in defensive industries that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. Our differentiated investment approach leverages the deep sector knowledge and operating resources of New Mountain Capital, a global investment firm with approximately $37 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023.
ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL
New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with over $37 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit http://www.newmountaincapital.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements", which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on our business, portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005482/en/
