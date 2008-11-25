[May 08, 2023] New Survey Reveals Top Rideshare Annoyances: From Reckless Driving to Surge Pricing

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points recently conducted a nationwide survey to uncover what really grinds the gears of rideshare users. From passengers who refuse to wear a seatbelt to drivers who text behind the wheel, the world of rideshare apps can be filled with annoyances that test the patience of even the most laid-back riders and drivers. "Rideshare apps have revolutionized the way we get around, especially when it comes to out of town travel," said Alex Miller, Founder of Upgraded Points. "However, the annoyances that come with them, from the perspective of the driver, rider and app itself, can make the ride a bumpy one." Study Methodology Upgraded Points surveyed over 3,000 Americans asking a variety of questions regarding annoyances, habits, and spending when using rideshare apps. The team also broke these insights down by state to find each state's ultimate rideshare pet peeve. Revealing rideshare users' biggest pet peeves The biggest pet peeve for riders is reckless driving, with over half of survey respondents saying this is a driver's worst offense (55%). The list doesn't stop there though: getting into a smelly vehicle (54%), textig and driving (49%), and drivers that have a bad attitude (49%) all round out the top pet peeve for riders.



53% of rideshare users won't request rides during surge pricing.





3 in 4 riders would rather sit in silence than have conversations with their driver.







71% of rideshare users say Uber is their preferred app, compared to 28% that prefer Lyft. Cancellations and refunds can be hard to come by 24% of rideshare users say they've been unfairly charged a cancellation fee by a rideshare app. Additionally, 36% of riders say it's difficult to get a refund from a rideshare app if they've been overcharged. Riders are willing to go as far as saying they'd rather discuss religion and politics with their rideshare driver than have multiple drivers cancel on them in a row (62%). Riders share their worst riding habits The rideshare industry could not exist without dedicated drivers, of course. And while the riders may have their list of ongoing complaints, they're also aware of their own habits that drivers might find annoying. 30% of rideshare users fail to put on a seatbelt while riding.





27% of users admit to keeping their driver waiting during pick-up.





1 in 4 users say they are too chatty with their driver.





1 in 5 users have told their driver they're leaving a tip but failed to do so. To view the full survey findings, as well as state-by-state breakdowns, please visit the study HERE . About Upgraded Points LLC Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: UpgradedPoints.com . Media Contact: Alex Miller, Founder

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-reveals-top-rideshare-annoyances-from-reckless-driving-to-surge-pricing-301818158.html SOURCE Upgraded Points

