[May 05, 2023] Zoom and NUSO Team Up to Redefine Hybrid Work

TMCnet News Enterprises have been choosing Zoom for its simplicity and scalability, coupled with robust security and privacy features. Zoom has been at the forefront of redefining the future of hybrid work and emerging business models. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has added NUSO as a Cloud Peering Partner for Zoom Phone (News - Alert). With this partnership, Zoom users can now access Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) through NUSO's carrier phone network.



Zoom Phone is a feature-rich cloud phone solution that is easy to deploy and use on mobile devices, desktops, or desk phones. The partnership between Zoom and NUSO is set to provide businesses of all sizes with a seamless and secure communication experience. The integration of NUSO calling into the Zoom Phone application allows Zoom customers to enjoy the benefits of NUSO's carrier network and NUSOflex, enabling them to stay connected and productive at all times. NUSO, a multi-national communications focused Software as a Service (SaaS (News - Alert)) provider, delivers full stack solutions through authorized channel partners and regulated carriers. The company's real-time service provisioning enables expedited and reliable customer experiences. Voice, messaging (SMS), complex communication, and collaboration integrations are made possible using an "as a service" infrastructure.

Briana Sullivan, VP of Marketing at NUSO, expressed her excitement about the partnership. "We are thrilled to announce our Cloud Peering Partnership with Zoom for Zoom Phone users," said Sullivan. "Integrating NUSO calling into the Zoom Phone application is incredibly exciting for our collective teams. We look forward to growing the NUSO and Zoom partnership through shared and successful mutual customers." Jason Gilligan, Global Head of Business Development for Zoom Phone, believes that the partnership makes sense. "The Zoom and NUSO partnership makes a lot of sense; we're able to pair Zoom's cutting-edge Cloud Phone System with NUSO's unparalleled customer support and security to create a seamless and secure communication experience, empowering businesses to focus on growth and success without worrying about infrastructure and support," said Gilligan. NUSOflex extends the concept of cloud computing infrastructure to the PSTN environment and routes around local, inbound voice impairments in minutes, ensuring that end-users are always connected. The partnership between Zoom and NUSO is set to offer a reliable and flexible communication solution that will enable enterprises to focus on their core business without worrying about infrastructure and support. NUSO is a privately held company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. NUSO's carrier-grade network provides voice, messaging, and collaboration services that enable businesses to communicate and collaborate with ease. Zoom, on the other hand, was founded in 2011. The company's video conferencing platform has been widely adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling remote work and virtual events to continue. The partnership between Zoom and NUSO is expected to provide a reliable and flexible communication solution that will empower businesses to focus on growth and success without worrying about infrastructure and support. With NUSO's carrier network and NUSOflex, Zoom Phone users can now enjoy a seamless and secure communication experience that will help them stay connected and productive at all times.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



