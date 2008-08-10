[May 05, 2023] The Future of Sustainability, Now: Siemens and Infinite Acres' Ambitious Vertical Farming Plans

Siemens Netherlands and Infinite Acres, the latter being a technology company that is part of 80 Acres Farms, have taken a major step toward establishing a cutting-edge vertical farming Field-Lab and Experience Center in The Hague. The two companies recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), formalizing their intentions to collaborate on the creation of a multi-part research center at Infinite Acres' headquarters.



By integrating Siemens' advanced hardware and software with Infinite Acres' operating platform and controlled environment growing technology, the partnership aims to further develop the vertical farming industry and promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and healthy food cultivation solutions across the globe. Vertical farming, for those in need of a refresher, is a highly innovative form of food cultivation, utilizing high-tech controlled-environment facilities to grow produce. This method of agriculture can help address many of the issues commonly associated with traditional farming, such as excessive water consumption, soil degradation, and unpredictable weather conditions. By allowing for enhanced traceability from seed to shelf, vertical farming can contribute to more reliable supply chains. Indoor farms can be also constructed in virtually any location, resulting in fresher food, longer shelf life, and reduced waste.

According to John Parrott, Vice President and Food and Beverage at Siemens Digital Industries US, vertical farming offers "a sustainable, yet high-tech solution that requires both experts in agriculture and technology to work together to scale new solutions quickly. The result will be nutritious food - easily accessible to everyone globally." Imagine that. The Field-Lab will serve as a hub for innovation in vertical farming, as Siemens and Infinite Acres join forces to explore new solutions in the space. Furthermore, the Experience Center will provide potential customers with an opportunity to witness vertical farming in action, offering a tangible example of the process. Tisha Livingston, CEO of Infinite Acres, believes that the partnership with Siemens will "help solve the diverse challenges surrounding agriculture." By combining Siemens' technological expertise and Infinite Acres' growing know-how, the collaboration aims to standardize, industrialize, and scale vertical farming technology in order to meet the food needs of future generations. This partnership between Siemens Netherlands and Infinite Acres has the potential to drive significant advancements in the vertical farming industry. As the companies work together to develop new, sustainable, and efficient food cultivation solutions, they will be contributing to a healthier and more eco-conscious future for people worldwide.





