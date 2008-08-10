[May 05, 2023] CallMiner and Microsoft: A Partnership in Driving Conversation Intelligence Innovations

TMCnet News CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence solutions for driving strong business performance, recently announced its expansion as a Microsoft (News - Alert) partner, utilizing smart machine learning (ML) and Microsoft Azure's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to boost its offerings. By leveraging their deep expertise and demonstrated success in customer adoption of AI and Azure implementations, CallMiner (News - Alert) has strengthened its position as a big name in AI-driven conversation intelligence.



The collaboration enables CallMiner to bolster its AI capabilities using Azure Cognitive Services (a component of Azure AI), allowing the company to scale more rapidly and securely in order to meet customer demands. As a prominent user of Microsoft Azure AI technology, CallMiner gains access to its early-release versions of OpenAI models through Azure OpenAI, in conjunction with Azure Speech to Text. The goal here of this is for it to lead to significant improvements in the accuracy and overall comprehension of machine-learned conversation intelligence. Together, CallMiner and Microsoft empower joint customers to drive systemic change by effectively extracting customer intelligence and supporting data-driven business decision-making.

Jeff Gallino, CTO at CallMiner, highlighted that "AI and machine learning have always been at the core of the CallMiner platform." The combination of CallMiner's exceptional data science team and platform with Microsoft Azure's advanced capabilities ensures that CallMiner remains at the forefront of AI developments within the conversation intelligence market. "As we continue to grow our footprint as a Microsoft partner, we're helping more organizations uncover deeper insights and intelligence from their customer interactions than ever before." CallMiner's AI-driven conversation intelligence platform is built upon extensive experience and innovation, enabling organizations to realize ROI across various use cases. This platform elevates conversation intelligence from the contact center to the C-suite, with applications in contact center efficiency, customer experience, and business performance enhancement. By integrating CallMiner's array of analytics capabilities with Azure AI and Azure Speech to Text, organizations can access the tools needed to rapidly transform customer insights into actionable strategies. John Montgomery, Corporate Vice President of AI Platform at Microsoft, emphasized that "AI continues to reshape applications at Microsoft and in our partner ecosystems. And as one of the top users of Microsoft Azure AI technology, CallMiner is delivering an innovative platform that adds significant value to our shared customers. I look forward to building on our collaboration and expanding these benefits to more organizations across a range of industries."





Edited by Alex Passett



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]