[May 05, 2023] New Hope Network to Launch Innovation Experience at Natural Products Expo East with Full Day of Education, Activations & Exhibits on Purpose-Driven Business Models

BOULDER, Colo., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets' New Hope Network, producer of Natural Products Expo, has unveiled the New Hope Innovation Experience, part of Natural Products Expo East 2023, a one-day event for attendees looking to learn about, engage with, taste and even challenge the newest innovations that have potential to shape the future of food and CPG. The Innovation Experience is open to all Expo East attendees and will take place Friday, September 22, during Natural Products Expo East. The event is designed to be an environment of learning and conversation with education sessions, keynote talks and experiential demonstrations alongside exhibitor booths. Themes for participants to explore will include responsible technology, retail and foodservice transformation, sustainability solutions and inventive business models. Emerging and innovative brands will showcase their ideas to retailer and foodservice buyers looking to discover, better understand and help guide what's next in CPG disruption. Attendees will emerge from the Innovation Experience armed with a greater understanding of new technologies, business models and philosophies that can support the health of people and planet. "Leading-edge innovations are disrupting nearly every aspect of the CPG industry and creating the potential for significant, long-term change. Food technologies, artificial intelligence, nutrition science and alternative business models are creating a new landscape for suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and investors," said Jessica Rubino, Vice President, Content at Informa Markets' New Hope Network. "These innovations are here—and to help steward CPG toward a healthier, more reenerative and equitable future, we must seek to understand them and engage in conversations about how to use innovation as a force for good."



Exhibiting brands will have the opportunity to share the "how" and "why" behind their products and innovations in an environment that is intimate, interactive and education focused. Retailer and foodservice buyers who are curious about purpose-driven innovation will discover new products, gain access to detailed product and company information and leave better understanding new products that fit with their specific needs and values. "We were excited to learn about the Innovation Experience at Expo East. Our company had huge success at Expo West and we were originally not planning to attend Expo East. This is a great opportunity for our start-up to showcase at both shows in the early stages of our growth and to have the opportunity to show the innovation of our products," said Sara Moser, Field Activation Specialist for Meati, an exhibitor at the Innovation Experience.

The Innovation Experience is open to all badge holders at Natural Products Expo East 2023, which will run September 20-23 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. For more information about the New Hope Innovation Experience, brands can contact their account manager and find more information online. Follow @NatProdExpo on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter! Visit @Natural Products Expo on LinkedIn to join in on ongoing conversations. Natural Products Expo is a business-to-business trade show and is not open to the public. About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through all its actions, New Hope Network aims to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information visit www.newhope.com. About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hope-network-to-launch-innovation-experience-at-natural-products-expo-east-with-full-day-of-education-activations--exhibits-on-purpose-driven-business-models-301816732.html SOURCE New Hope Network

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]