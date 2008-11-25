TMCnet News
New Hope Network to Launch Innovation Experience at Natural Products Expo East with Full Day of Education, Activations & Exhibits on Purpose-Driven Business Models
BOULDER, Colo., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets' New Hope Network, producer of Natural Products Expo, has unveiled the New Hope Innovation Experience, part of Natural Products Expo East 2023, a one-day event for attendees looking to learn about, engage with, taste and even challenge the newest innovations that have potential to shape the future of food and CPG. The Innovation Experience is open to all Expo East attendees and will take place Friday, September 22, during Natural Products Expo East.
The event is designed to be an environment of learning and conversation with education sessions, keynote talks and experiential demonstrations alongside exhibitor booths. Themes for participants to explore will include responsible technology, retail and foodservice transformation, sustainability solutions and inventive business models.
Emerging and innovative brands will showcase their ideas to retailer and foodservice buyers looking to discover, better understand and help guide what's next in CPG disruption. Attendees will emerge from the Innovation Experience armed with a greater understanding of new technologies, business models and philosophies that can support the health of people and planet.
"Leading-edge innovations are disrupting nearly every aspect of the CPG industry and creating the potential for significant, long-term change. Food technologies, artificial intelligence, nutrition science and alternative business models are creating a new landscape for suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and investors," said Jessica Rubino, Vice President, Content at Informa Markets' New Hope Network. "These innovations are here—and to help steward CPG toward a healthier, more reenerative and equitable future, we must seek to understand them and engage in conversations about how to use innovation as a force for good."
Exhibiting brands will have the opportunity to share the "how" and "why" behind their products and innovations in an environment that is intimate, interactive and education focused. Retailer and foodservice buyers who are curious about purpose-driven innovation will discover new products, gain access to detailed product and company information and leave better understanding new products that fit with their specific needs and values.
"We were excited to learn about the Innovation Experience at Expo East. Our company had huge success at Expo West and we were originally not planning to attend Expo East. This is a great opportunity for our start-up to showcase at both shows in the early stages of our growth and to have the opportunity to show the innovation of our products," said Sara Moser, Field Activation Specialist for Meati, an exhibitor at the Innovation Experience.
The Innovation Experience is open to all badge holders at Natural Products Expo East 2023, which will run September 20-23 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. For more information about the New Hope Innovation Experience, brands can contact their account manager and find more information online.
