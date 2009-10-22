[May 04, 2023] Edgewater Wireless Submits New Patent Application for Wi-fi Spectrum Slicing Technology

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc., a player in the Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, has submitted a new patent application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Titled 'Method and Apparatus for In-band Multi-channel Determination and Utilization,' the new patent application is the culmination of years of research and development, providing Edgewater with the necessary tools to lead the industry in multi-link Wi-Fi and wireless innovation.



'This new patent application is the culmination of many years of customer-driven, extensive real-world research and development, which has given us enormous insights into the challenges faced by Wi-Fi networks,' said Eric Smith, VP of Product for Edgewater Wireless. 'By adding application-level innovations to our patent portfolio, we are effectively ring-fencing our leadership in multi-link Wi-Fi, not only within the WiFi7 standard but far into the future.' Edgewater Wireless has a history of innovation in the Wi-Fi and wireless spaces, which has led to the development of Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology. Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing allows for more in-band channels than all legacy Wi-Fi architectures up to and including WiFi7, enabling a robust, future-proof platform for features like Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and Dual-Channel Wi-Fi. The technology has already been backed by 26 granted patents, with the new patent application set to further solidify Edgewater's position in the industry.

The basic principle of MLO is simple; using more channels can reduce latency and improve performance. WiFi7, the latest iteration of the global Wi-Fi standard, is the first to embrace multi-channel/link architecture with its marquee feature, MLO. It promises lower latency and higher throughputs, highlighting the power of multi-channel/link architecture. This is where Edgewater Wireless comes in, providing Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology, which offers more in-band channels than all legacy Wi-Fi architectures. 'The new patent application highlights our core belief in customer-focused innovation as the path to unlocking shareholder value,' said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO. 'As an innovator and disruptor in the Wi-Fi and wireless spaces, we're thrilled about these new innovations, which further enhance the benefits of multi-channel/link Wi-Fi in the home and enterprise markets. With over 20 billion Wi-Fi devices shipped today and a robust future forecasted, managing congestion and interference are paramount to delivering the best real-world performance possible. Spectrum Slicing delivers.' The benefits of Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing are numerous. By providing more in-band channels, it enables a more robust and reliable connection, reducing congestion and interference. This is especially important in the current world, where remote work and online learning are the norm. With Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing, the residential and enterprise markets can enjoy better connectivity, faster speeds, and lower latency, providing an overall better experience for end-users. Edgewater Wireless's new patent application for Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology is an exciting development that solidifies their position as a leader in the industry. As the world becomes increasingly reliant on Wi-Fi, technologies like Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing become even more critical. With the ability to provide more in-band channels than all legacy Wi-Fi architectures, it enables better connectivity, faster speeds, and lower latency, providing an overall better experience for end-users.





