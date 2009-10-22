[May 04, 2023] How Mobi's MVNO Agreement with T-Mobile Will Transform Wireless in Hawai'i

TMCnet News Hawai'i-based wireless carrier Mobi announced that it has entered a multi-year MVNO agreement with T-Mobile (News - Alert), known for their motto as being "America's 5G leader." This partnership aims to offer Mobi customers access to T-Mobile's extensive nationwide network, both throughout Hawai'i and across the mainland United States.



By integrating their local presence and customer care team with T-Mobile's industry-empowering 5G capabilities, Mobi's goal is to provide enhanced experiences for their customers. This announcement coincides with Mobi's launch of its new modern and cloud-native mobile core, developed by telecom startup Working Group Two (WG2) and powered by renowned Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS). The collaboration between WG2's innovation, AWS's scale, and T-Mobile's robust network positions Mobi to deliver a unique, app-first digital customer experience.

Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale and head of T-Mobile's growing wholesale business, remarked on the importance of supporting fellow Competitive Carriers Association wireless providers like Mobi. Thygesen emphasized T-Mobile's "commitment to delivering an unbeatable level of network service to the communities we are proud to serve" and that extending access to their 5G network for Mobi customers is yet another step in the right direction for the future. T-Mobile's 5G network currently spans 1.9 million square miles and covers 325 million people, reportedly more than any other nationwide carrier. Furthermore, 265 million people across the United States have access to T-Mobile's Ultra Capacity 5G, and the company has plans to reach 300 million individuals later this year. Justen Burdette, CEO of Mobi, expressed pride in the progress made by the wireless industry over the past two decades, including the introduction of Mobi's no-contract, no-credit-check, affordable unlimited plan in 2005. He praised T-Mobile's commitment to "never settling for the status quo in the industry" and that "T-Mobile's phenomenal work building out a 5G network that leads in just about every measure is only the latest in their commitment to pushing wireless forward." "I can tell you," Burdette continued, "that the passion T-Mobile has for innovation is extraordinarily contagious, and while I know both of our teams will always fiercely compete to better serve our customers and our shared communities, all of us here at Mobi are honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Dan [Thygesen] and his incredible team at T-Mobile.'



Mobi's partnership with T-Mobile is a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to provide high-quality service and support to local communities in Hawai'i. Mobi's commitment to embracing new digital opportunities, such as eSIM, the Mobi app for iPhone with Apple Pay, and for Android (News - Alert) with Google Pay, further underscores its dedication to creating outstanding customer experiences.





