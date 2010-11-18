TMCnet News
New Tech Startups join Northwestern Mutual Black Founder Accelerator® Program
Now in its third year, company initiative provides $100K, mentorship and resources to support qualifying high-potential Black entrepreneurs
MILWAUKEE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, in partnership with gener8tor, today announced the addition of five promising tech startups to its innovative Black Founder Accelerator program. An extension of the company's Sustained Action for Racial Equality (SARE) Task Force, the program demonstrates Northwestern Mutual's commitment to closing the racial wealth gap and empowering the next generation of Black entrepreneurs.
These startups – the first of two five-company cohorts joining the Black Founder Accelerator program in 2023 – are eligible to receive a $100,000 investment, access to venture capital partners, individualized coaching from Northwestern Mutual executive mentors, inclusion in a specially curated 12-week program and more.
"Since the program's inception, we've partnered with more than two dozen Black-founded startups nationwide, with program alumni positioned to raise additional funding, secure contracts and partnerships, and continue to grow their businesses," said Abim Kolawole, chief audit executive at Northwestern Mutual. "We remain committed to helping more Black entrepreneurs reach their potential and pioneer a pathway for future innovators to thrive in technology and business."
In 2021, the Black Founder Accelerator program was launched to provide Black entrepreneurs with the funding and resources needed to drive innovation in the tech industry and to help address the ongoing racial gap in venture capital funding. Building on their successful experiences with the program, alumni have gone on to join other accelerator and industry-specific growth programs, and have sold products and services across a variety of sectors.
"This business accelerator has been a powerful vehicle for cultivating greater diversity, equity and inclusion, and we're committed to ensuring the program – and the exciting startups it supports – continues to thrive," said Craig Schedler, managing director of Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures. "As demonstrated by the remarkable work from last year's cohort, I am looking forward to seeing the lasting impact these five innovative startups and founder teams will make in their communities."
The five startups selected to participate in the program all align with Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures' key strategic areas of focus including fintech, insurtech, digital health and data analytics. The startups include:
Bryan Young: Founder and CEO | homelendingpal.com
R'Kes Starling: Founder and chief executive | revelesclinical.com
Michael Haddix: CEO and co-founder | investwithscout.com
Ed Ross: CEO | getcoreai.com
Stella Ashaolu: Founder and CEO | wesolve.com
In addition to the Black Founder Accelerator program, Northwestern Mutual oversees a $100-million impact investing fund to deliver on the company's commitment to addressing inequality and the racial wealth gap in the U.S. The fund focuses on three key areas: physical and social infrastructure, access to capital for individuals and businesses, and healthy sustainable neighborhoods and communities.
The next Black Founder Accelerator cohort will be announced in late summer.
