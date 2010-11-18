[May 03, 2023] Moveworks Unveils No-Code, Generative AI Platform for Building Conversational AI Use Cases

TMCnet News The enterprise today deploys hundreds of SaaS (News - Alert) and cloud-based applications and systems, each containing valuable data and thousands of distinct workflows and automations. Unfortunately, many employees lack the access and expertise of which apps to use and where to find the right information within each. This results in a small army of service owners and experts who help employees navigate these systems.



Until now, there has been no unified interface capable of allowing these systems to communicate with one, let alone enable them to take intelligent action and surface valuable information. Moveworks, the conversational AI platform for the enterprise, announced the launch of Creator Studio. The no-code, generative AI platform enables the building of any conversational AI use case in minutes.

Creator Studio provides a natural language interface that acts as an enterprise-wide copilot for employees, making it easy for anyone to generate conversational AI use cases, search for information and take action across every application. The platform integrates Moveworks with any system across the enterprise. With Creator Studio, language becomes the universal interface for every system and workflow across the enterprise. The platform allows anyone across any department to design custom conversational AI use cases in minutes, without the need for coding, scripting, or complex dialogue flows. As a result, employees have instant access to the information and resources they need to get their work done, all from one centralized location. The launch of Creator Studio offers an easy-to-use conversational AI platform to improve employees' productivity by reducing their reliance on service owners. With this platform, employees will have access to the information they need to complete their work efficiently and quickly. Moveworks also announced that Creator Studio is department, industry, language, and platform agnostic. It enables every team to connect to any system across their entire business. The platform is composed of three workspaces that allow customers to extend the power of Moveworks throughout their entire enterprise. Paths enables service owners to build new conversational flows and connect them to any business system for automation in minutes. It removes the need for dialogue flows altogether and generates any custom conversational AI use case by leveraging the power of generative AI and best-in-class LLMs, like GPT 3.5 and GPT-4. Queries enables service owners to build entirely new conversational queries and connect to any business system in seconds. It connects employees to the right data from one place, whether a sales director needs to know the latest status of a deal in their CRM, or a finance manager needs to check the status of a purchase order in their billing system. Events integrates with any application to streamline notifications and send proactive, actionable recommendations before it's too late. The pace of work is faster than ever, and with every business striving to do more with less, important events often fall through the cracks, from remembering employee anniversaries to proactively cleaning up your disk space. 'Employees face daily challenges when interacting with various business systems - from updating an account in a CRM, to checking the status of a purchase order," said Moveworks Founder and President Varun Singh. "They often rely on service owners and admins to bridge this gap, which ultimately results in gross inefficiency. With Creator Studio, we are finally empowering service owners to automate their repetitive tasks within minutes using the power of generative AI." Moveworks has seen growth since its founding in 2016. It has raised over $200 million in funding and has been recognized by numerous industry publications as one of the fastest-growing AI companies in the world. The company's conversational AI platform has been deployed by leading enterprises across a range of industries, including finance, healthcare, and technology. Moveworks is based in Mountain View, California, and has offices around the world. The introduction of Creator Studio is a milestone for the company. It represents a significant expansion of the capabilities of its conversational AI platform, making it easier than ever for enterprises to build custom use cases and integrate Moveworks with their existing systems. The benefits of Creator Studio are clear. By providing a centralized interface for all of an enterprise's systems and workflows, it enables employees to find the information they need more quickly and easily. This, in turn, reduces the burden on service owners and experts, who no longer need to spend their time helping employees navigate complex systems. Instead, they can focus on more strategic initiatives that drive business value. The introduction of Creator Studio is an important development for the conversational AI space. It represents a significant step forward in the democratization of AI, making it easier for enterprises of all sizes to take advantage of the technology's benefits. With its no-code, generative AI approach, Creator Studio has the potential to revolutionize the way enterprises work, enabling employees to find the information they need more quickly and easily and freeing up service owners and experts to focus on more strategic initiatives.





