[May 03, 2023] New York City Health + Hospitals and DocGo Recognized for Mobile Health Innovation in 7th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), and New York City Health + Hospitals today announced that they are the recipient of the "Best Overall Mobile Health Solution" award for their partnership in the Street Health Outreach + Wellness (SHOW) program, in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market. NYC Health + Hospitals (NYC H+H) partners with DocGo to operate a fleet of full-service mobile medical units that bring clinical services, health & hygiene products and social service connections at no cost to NYC's unsheltered and street homeless population. This innovative program-the SHOW Initiative: Street Health Outreach + Wellness-uses proprietary technology to help increase healthcare equity, breaking down barriers to access by bringing care where it's needed. SHOW provides unsheltered New Yorkers with clinical care and social services where they need it, rooted in the principles of street medicine and harm reduction. From wound care to substance use treatment referrals, to connection to primary care, snacks and hygiene supplies, the SHOW program leverages the mobile medical innovation of the last several years along with the constant foundation of caring to bring meaningful services to New Yorkers in need. The SHOW team has performed over 197,000 engagements with New Yorkers, providing over 87,000 COVID-19 tests, 20,000 medical consultations, 8,000 vaccinations and more than 59,000 social work engagements since it launched in April 2021. "Our Street Health Outreach + Wellness program builds on the great work of street medicine programs across the country, and demonstrates what we can achieve when we harness innovation, technology, and feet-on-the-street energy in healthcare," said Dr. Yinan Lan, NYC Health + Hospitals Medical Director for Homeless Health. "Thank you to MedTech for this distinction, and the team at DocGo who have helped us transform where and how patients can be treated in New York City." "The SHOW program is a successful model for other cities and organizations working to advance equity and health outcomes for those living without shelter," said Andy Cook, NYC Health + Hospitals Administrative Director for the SHOW program. "We are proud of the work we've done and thankful to the dedicated frontline healthcare workers who've brought compassionate, dignified care to thousands of New Yorkers in need." A key part of what makes this program unique is the use of DocGo's proprietary technology. DocGo's patient portal is at the heart of the program, with a HIPAA-compliant platform to enable turnkey registration, reporting, and data storage, and remote telehealth consultations for Advanced Practice Providers to prescribe medications when needed. This platform is also designed to serve healthcae providers. At the end of every shift, each of DocGo's mobile unit staff fills out an electronic survey, reporting inventory used, the volume of hygiene and Naloxone kits distributed, the total number of individuals engaged, and the number of housing and medical referrals the social worker or staff administered.



"We are honored to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough - especially for the work we are doing with SHOW. By actively meeting patients where they are, we feel that we can address medical issues before they progress to crises. SHOW teams also work to foster relationships with historically stigmatized populations, earning their trust and their willingness to accept care," said Lee Bienstock, President and Chief Operating Officer of DocGo. "We will continue to innovate industry-leading technology and implement solutions that prioritize and strengthen access to care for some of our most vulnerable communities. We look forward to continuing this work and we hope we can set an example for other cities to launch similar programs that focus on bringing healthcare equity and life-changing care to their underserved populations." The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"The inability to connect harder to reach individuals with healthcare and support is an ongoing challenge, particularly within large municipalities," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "SHOW's critical efforts to provide mobile health and social services to populations with limited access is revolutionizing where and how we can treat patients. DocGo's technology makes possible a model that strengthens equity and access to care for vulnerable communities by combining technological resources with skilled outreach professionals. Congratulations on being our choice for the 'Best Overall Mobile Health Solution.'" Since the launch of the SHOW program in April of 2021, SHOW has had over 197,000 patient interactions including behavioral health consultations, wound care, COVID-19, Hepatitis A, and flu vaccinations, and more. In addition to mobile clinics, the program employs roving teams composed of an advanced practice provider (APP), a paramedic, and a social worker, who are equipped with backpacks full of medical supplies, medication, hygiene kits, and naloxone kits. They "rove" on foot to identify and engage unsheltered New Yorkers in order to provide them with resources, and refer them to other supportive services if required. Roving teams can perform wound care, irrigations, sutures, administer antibiotics, and provide other critical care procedures, helping keep patients out of the hospital. SHOW mobile units are able to serve 100 patients per day, per unit. There are eight buses in operation that deploy around New York's five boroughs, allowing for a capacity of 800 patients per day in addition to the patients roving teams serve directly. About NYC Health + Hospitals NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest municipal health care system in the nation serving more than a million New Yorkers annually in more than 70 patient care locations across the city's five boroughs. A robust network of outpatient, neighborhood-based primary and specialty care centers anchors care coordination with the system's trauma centers, nursing homes, post-acute care centers, home care agency, and MetroPlus health plan-all supported by 11 essential hospitals. Its diverse workforce of more than 43,000 employees is uniquely focused on empowering New Yorkers, without exception, to live the healthiest life possible. For more information, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org. About DocGo DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com. About MedTech Breakthrough Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005850/en/

