[May 03, 2023] New HBCU Science and Technology Council Established at Universities Space Research Association

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is proud to announce the establishment of a new Council – the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Science and Technology Council (HBCU S&T Council). This Council aims at fostering more collaborative opportunities for R&D in space-related disciplines between USRA, HBCU faculty and students, and the federal government. USRA, a non-profit organization that conducts innovative research in space-related science, technology, and engineering, recognizes the importance of a collaborative team to drive innovation and progress. The HBCU S&T Council will serve as a platform offering HBCU faculty and students the ability to partner and engage in research projects, professional development, and networking opportunities with USRA and its government sponsors in a variety of space- and aeronautics-related fields. To facilitate these partnerships, Council membership includes senior university representatives from Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Bowie State University, Florida A&M University, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T State University, Texas Southern University, and the University of the District of Columbia. Dr. Jeffrey Isaacson, USRA President and CEO, remarked, "Engaging HBCUs has been, and will continue to be, a cornerstone of USRA's mission to advance the space- and aeronautics-related sciences and exploration. With the establishment of this Council, I look forward to robust partnering opportunities among USRA, HBCUs, and federal agencies such as NASA, the U.S. Space Force, the DoD and national security community more broadly, and the National Science Foundation." "We are excited to partner wth USRA to establish the HBCU S&T Council," said Dr. Victor McCrary, Chair of the Council and Vice President for Research at the University of the District of Columbia. "By working together, we will provide students and faculty new opportunities to contribute to developing significant research innovations in both the basic and applied areas of national importance."



The Council is addressing funding prospects from NSF for research projects and programs to build research capacity at HBCUs. It is also developing capability statements in the space sciences and engineering for their respective universities. And finally, it is exploring various opportunities that may be available with the United States Space Force and the Department of Defense. The scope of the HBCU S&T Council includes providing strategic guidance to USRA in support of USRA's efforts to engage with HBCUs, identifying strategic opportunities and institutional needs, and providing contacts for future partnerships and programs. It will also identify programs consistent with USRA's nonprofit mission and purpose to assist HBCUs with institutional capacity building in areas related to space-related research and development. In addition, the HBCU S&T Council will review and assess performance of USRA programs, and their impact on USRA's nonprofit mission.

The establishment of the HBCU S&T Council is part of USRA's growing commitment to promote collaborative efforts with USRA, HBCUs, and the federal government. USRA looks forward to working with the Council and advancing shared goals. About USRA Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities, and conducts other major research and educational programs. USRA engages the university community and employs in-house scientific leadership, innovative research and development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu. © 2023 Universities Space Research Association

425 3rd Street SW, Suite 950, Washington DC, 20024 PR Contact:

Suraiya Farukhi

[email protected]

443-812-6945 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hbcu-science-and-technology-council-established-at-universities-space-research-association-301814782.html SOURCE Universities Space Research Association

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]