[May 02, 2023] Branded Calling Solutions: Restoring Trust in Voice Calling Amid Robocall Concerns

TMCnet News Transaction Network Services (News - Alert) (TNS) recently released its 2023 Robocall Investigation Report, examining the effects of STIR/SHAKEN implementation, robocall volume and scams, as well as the role of branded calling solutions in restoring trust in voice calling. The 10th Edition of this bi-annual Robocall Investigation Report provides data in order to help carriers make informed and data-driven decisions.



As carriers implemented STIR/SHAKEN and regulators increased enforcement efforts in 2022, unwanted robocall volume decreased by 11% compared to the previous year. And while that's great, the report also highlights the massive need for improvements in call authentication accuracy to reinforce the framework's long-term impact. Mike Keegan, CEO of TNS (News - Alert), emphasized that while unwanted robocall volume has been in a slight decline, the final stage of STIR/SHAKEN implementation in June 2023 will lead to further progress in robocall mitigation. He also noted that broader adoption of branded calling solutions is essential for consumers to trust calls from legitimate brands (rather than convincing bad actors) and for businesses to improve customer call answer rates and impactful engagement.

Key insights from the TNS 2023 Robocall Investigation Report include: In 2022, 73% of all unwanted traffic originated from VoIP numbers, indicating that bad actors increasingly targeted VoIP networks for robocall campaigns.



74% of calls from Tier-1 carriers in 2022 were signed (authenticated by STIR/SHAKEN) but a robust registration, vetting, and authentication plan through branded calling solutions is still necessary for differentiating valid calls from unwanted ones.



Three-fourths of Americans surveyed refuse to answer calls if they don't recognize the number, highlighting what many see as the need for Enterprise Branded Calling. 78% of respondents would be more willing to answer a call if the caller ID displayed a recognizable logo and/or name.



Scammers have shifted from COVID-related scams to more traditional, yet still sophisticated scams involving simultaneous bad actors and heavy multi-channel approaches, such as Pig Butchering, Amazon Refund Trick, Student Loan or IRS Scams, and the Fake Tax Compromise Program. The 2022 midterm elections demonstrated that bad actors use robocalls and robotexts to spread disinformation, with nearly 35 million robocalls made in the 14 weeks leading up to the elections and 59% of voters believing these calls were attempts to undermine confidence in the elections. Read more insights from TNS here.





Edited by Alex Passett



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]