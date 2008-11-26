[May 02, 2023] Forcepoint Addresses Growing Need for Data Security Everywhere

TMCnet News Data security is becoming increasingly crucial in today's digital world due to the rapid growth of data and its importance in personal and professional lives. With the advent of the internet and cloud computing, data has become more accessible and shareable, making it vulnerable to cyberattacks. Additionally, the rise of remote work has resulted in a greater reliance on digital systems, which has further increased the risk of data breaches.



The consequences of a data breach can be severe, including financial losses, reputational damage, and legal implications. Therefore, it is imperative for organizations to take proactive measures to secure their data. This includes implementing robust security protocols, conducting regular security audits, and investing in the latest technologies that can help detect and prevent data breaches. By prioritizing data security, organizations can safeguard their sensitive information and maintain the trust of their customers and stakeholders. Forcepoint has announced the launch of Forcepoint Data Security Everywhere to address the growing need for data security across all channels. The new offering connects Forcepoint Enterprise DLP to the Forcepoint ONE Security Service Edge (SSE) platform, extending a new or existing enterprise DLP policy to the web and cloud. This provides a unified security policy that protects sensitive data across all channels, including endpoints, websites, cloud services, networks, email, and private apps.

Manny Rivelo, CEO of Forcepoint, believes that 'Data isn't the new oil; it is the new air. Literally everything runs on data today and our lives and livelihoods depend on it.' However, before today, securing data required a mishmash of point solutions. Forcepoint Data Security Everywhere provides comprehensive data security that is a critical capability within their Data-first SASE solution, providing the visibility and control organizations need to protect their data and simplify Zero Trust security. The end-to-end enforcement is ideal for organizations with cloud-based applications or distributed workforces, as Forcepoint data security policies can be written once and enforced everywhere to automatically handle new instances and types of sensitive data. Forcepoint Data Security Everywhere enables users to quickly visualize and quantify the financial value of security efficacy delivered by Forcepoint solutions through the Forcepoint ONE Insights. This visualization console presents key performance indicators such as adoption, data and threat protection, policy violations, performance, and risk. In late Q2 2023, the company will unveil Forcepoint ONE Insights, formerly code-named Symphony, which provides economic value and advanced security analytics for real-time insights into an organization's security status. Forcepoint has been in the business of cybersecurity since 1994, under the name of Websense (News - Alert), which specialized in web filtering and cybersecurity. In 2015, Websense was acquired by Raytheon, and the company was renamed Forcepoint. Since then, the company has continued to expand its cybersecurity offerings, helping organizations protect their critical assets and data. With the growing need for data security, Forcepoint's Data Security Everywhere comes at a crucial time. According to a recent report by IDC (News - Alert), humanity's collective data will reach 175 billion terabytes in two years, accessed and used by hybrid workforces on corporate endpoints and personal devices such as phones and tablets to do their jobs. As organizations increasingly rely on data to power their businesses, data security becomes a critical capability. The new offering enables customers to simplify DLP management by leveraging over 1,600 out-of-the-box classifiers, policies, and templates, enabling granular enforcement for files. The offering also gives security operations center (SOC) and IT teams complete incident reporting and forensic information from a single management console. Forcepoint Data Security Everywhere is immediately available direct from Forcepoint and through the company's global network of channel partners. Forcepoint's Data Security Everywhere offering is a significant development in the world of cybersecurity. As organizations increasingly rely on data to power their businesses, data security becomes a critical capability. Forcepoint's new offering provides a comprehensive data security solution that extends a new or existing enterprise DLP policy to the web and cloud, providing a unified security policy that protects sensitive data across all channels. This offering will help organizations simplify DLP management, gain complete incident reporting and forensic information from a single management console, and enable security teams to identify potential threats more quickly, reducing the risk of data breaches.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]